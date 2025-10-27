What to know about Orioles new manager Craig Albernaz
The Baltimore Orioles have made their decision.
The team is finalizing a deal to hire Craig Albernaz as their next manager, according to ESPN insider Jeff Passan.
Albernaz, 42, was the associate manager/bench coach for the Cleveland Guardians for the past two seasons under Stephen Vogt and was highly sought after for several managerial openings around the league, as Passan reported.
Albernaz was a finalist for Cleveland's manager job in 2023, but the role went to Vogt. Albernaz instead joined Vogt's staff as bench coach.
Albernaz was previously the bullpen and catching coach for the San Francisco Giants from 2020-2023 while Gabe Kapler was the manager.
Albernaz began his coaching career in the Tampa Bay Rays' organization back in 2015. He managed in High-A ball for the Rays in 2018 and was a minor league field coordinator in 2019 before getting scooped up by the Giants ahead of the 2020 season.
Before becoming a coach and manager, Albernaz was a catcher in the Rays' minor league farm system from 2006 to 2013. He also spent one year in the Detroit Tigers' organization prior to hanging up his cleats to coach.
Why hiring Albernaz is a risk
Although Albernaz is viewed as a rising star and up-and-comer around the game, the hire comes as a bit of surprise by Baltimore.
Albernaz has only one year of managerial experience, which came at High-A ball for the Tampa Bay Rays seven years ago.
If the Orioles were going to roll with an inexperienced manager, they could've just stuck with 2025 interim skipper Tony Mansolino who led the ballclub to a 60-59 record after Brandon Hyde was fired after a 15-28 start.
Mansolino was considered to be a real candidate to take over the Orioles' manager job on a permanent basis, but the organization kept the interview and hiring process close to the vest. As a result, Albernaz ultimately beat out Mansolino who was more familiar with the team.
In the end, Albernaz is considered to be one of the best young coaches in baseball with a knack for connecting with younger players. This was obviously attractive to Baltimore who has a talented young core of players.
Beyond Mansolino, former Mets manager and current Yankees third base coach Luis Rojas and ex-Mariners skipper Scott Servais were the only other known candidates for the Orioles' job. Albernaz's name wasn't even brought up in any rumors before it was revealed on Sunday night that Baltimore would be hiring the Cleveland coach.