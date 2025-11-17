Why the Orioles could be linked to Kyle Tucker in free agency

With the Baltimore Orioles expected to be very active this offseason after a disappointing 2025 season, could All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker be a potential fit?

During Monday's episode of Foul Territory, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal floated the possibility of the Orioles signing Tucker. He noted that Mike Elias, the Orioles' current president of baseball operations, drafted the All-Star outfielder back in 2015 when he was the Houston Astros' scouting director.

"While their bigger needs are starting pitching, a top of the rotation starter (number three at least) and a bullpen that they need to address and have started to address with the signing of Andrew Kittredge, Tucker would fit as he would fit for any team," Rosenthal said. "Not only that, Mike Elias, when he was with the Houston Astros...drafted Kyle Tucker, and the people in baseball are often attached to people they draft."

"For that reason, I can at least see their interest; I can also see them spending more money than they did even last offseason," Rosenthal added. "I'm not saying the Orioles are going to be in there deep for Kyle Tucker, I don't know that they will, they have these other priorities, but could they be a team that resurfaces, yeah."

"Mike Elias drafted Kyle Tucker, and people in baseball are often attached to people they draft."@Ken_Rosenthal explores the possibility of Kyle Tucker signing with the Orioles, though he doesn't expect it to happen. pic.twitter.com/r5wf1NuPE1 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 17, 2025

Tucker, who spent all of last season with the Chicago Cubs, was traded to the Windy City in December 2024 after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Astros. And, as Rosenthal alluded, Elias had prior ties to Tucker when he was a special assistant to then-Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow, who drafted him in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

Despite Rosenthal admitting that signing Tucker seems unlikely, citing other needs for the O's to upgrade their starting rotation and bullpen, the four-time All-Star would certainly be an excellent fit for their lineup.

During his lone season with the Cubs this past season, Tucker batted .266/.377/.464 with 22 home runs, 73 RBI, an .841 OPS and 25 stolen bases in 136 games. The 28-year-old was also named the starting right fielder for the National League in the All-Star Game.

First Cubs home run for Kyle Tucker 👑



(via @cubs)pic.twitter.com/YEjIxtJsgk — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 30, 2025

While Tucker would end up being placed on the injured list towards the end of the regular season due to a left calf strain, which limited him to DH duties during the Cubs' playoff run, his track record as a prolific power threat should at least garner some level of interest from the Orioles this winter. In that case, Elias could be motivated to reunite with Tucker, as he is well aware of his full capabilities after overseeing his development in Houston.

