Why this center fielder is a perfect fit for the Orioles

With the winter meetings a few weeks away and No. 4 prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr. still developing in the minors, center field remains a top offseason need for the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore’s current outfield mix consists of Colton Cowser, Dylan Beavers, Tyler O’Neill, Heston Kjerstad, and Leody Taveras, who signed a one-year, $2 million deal earlier this month. Of that group, only Cowser and Taveras are viable options to play regularly in center.

Cowser, 25, was the primary center fielder after Cedric Mullins was traded in July, but his above-average arm and lack of top-end speed make him better suited for a corner spot. Taveras, meanwhile, brings 494 games of big league experience in center. The 27-year-old figures to be more of a depth option for the Orioles after being waived twice this past season.

The Orioles were underwhelming at the plate in 2025 and could benefit from adding an above-average right-handed bat to balance their lefty-heavy lineup. One free-agent outfielder who could boost their offense and dramatically improve their defense is Harrison Bader.

Bader, 31, declined his end of a $10 million mutual option on Nov. 4 after posting the best offensive numbers of his career. In 146 games split between the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies, the righty hit .277/.347/.449 while setting career highs in home runs (17) and RBIs (54). He slashed .305/.361/.463 in 194 plate appearances after being traded.

Batted-ball luck did play a part in Bader’s spike in offensive performance, as his .359 average on balls in play was well above the league average of .291. However, his hard-hit rate also climbed to a career-best 40.3% — evidence that his improvement was not solely the product of good fortune.

A former Gold Glove Award winner, Bader stands as the best defensive option among free-agent center fielders. He tied for seventh among qualified outfielders with 13 defensive runs saved in 2025 and, according to Statcast, ranked in the 92nd percentile for range (+7 OAA).

Both Spotrac and ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel project Bader to land a two-year contract worth between $10 million and $13 million this offseason. For an Orioles team that typically ranks in the bottom half of the league in payroll and has multiple pitching needs, that figure would not keep them from making meaningful upgrades elsewhere.

While there is some risk that Bader could become a somewhat pricey fourth outfielder by 2027, a short-term deal would ensure Bradfield’s path to center field remains clear. The 2023 first-rounder was promoted to Triple-A in September and is one of the fastest players and best defenders in the minor leagues.

