Orioles Bash Bello Again And Ride Rogers To Series Win Over Boston

Red Sox starter Brayan Bello was probably going to be just what the Orioles wanted to see Thursday to secure a rare series win on the road.

The Orioles clobbered him in Baltimore for 13 hits and eight earned runs in April to the point where Camden Yards ran out of fireworks to explode after home runs and the Red Sox were ready to fire skipper Alex Cora the following day. And this season, when he isn’t piggybacking off an opener, Bello has been especially horrible and hittable. (There was no opener here).

And wouldn’t you know it, he was ready to implode upon his opening pitch, with Taylor Ward’s leadoff double the catalyst for a six-run first inning in a game that was never really competitive at Fenway Park. The O’s cruised, 8-2, to take the series and improve to 9-4 in their last 13 games; revamped starting pitching has carried them on this run and it did again in Boston.

“Great job by our offense,” rookie skipper Craig Albernaz said of a lineup that has struggled against starting pitchers much of the season. “Ready from pitch one, with Wardy setting the tone.”

Trevor Rogers was sharp and stayed ahead of the Red Sox through 5 2/3 innings. He never flinched with the big early lead, showing his mettle after a disastrous run, and the Orioles now head to Toronto with a chance to get back to .500 for the first time in quite some time.

Bello hasn’t been good against anyone, but he’s saved some of his epic meltdowns for the Orioles. And his first-inning struggles continued. Ward has been more aggressive lately, seemingly hunting some fastballs after being a walk-machine, and he was ready for Bello today.

"I do my research and go out there with a plan," Ward told the MASN broadcast team after the victory.

After Ward's double, Bello hit Gunnar Henderson (reached safely in 25 straight games at Fenway) and Adley Rutschman drove him in. Leody Taveras, continuing to shine, fought the ball off for a two-out single to drive in another and Coby Mayo, who has probably saved his season over the last two weeks, delivered against a righty (he’s been smashing lefties), doubling off The Green Monster and clearing the loaded bases.

The Orioles (30-33) got going again after Willson Contreras committed an error at first. Bello had to provide some length despite his brutal start, and the O’s got to him again in the fifth, with Samuel Basallo's rocket double in the right field corner and Colton Cowser’s sac fly scoring runs.

Rogers In Command

Rodgers had more than enough support. He wilted against Toronto last week when staked to a big lead, coming undone in the seventh inning. He didn’t face any trouble in Boston until the sixth and, wisely, Albernaz didn’t get too cute here and pulled him two outs and 87 pitches thrown. Rogers dared the Sox to hit him all afternoon, pumping in 66 strikes, and he walked just one and avoided the longball, which has been an issue for him.

"He was really efficient, and the defense did a great job behind him," Albernaz said, noting that Rogers's fastball, pounded most of the season, displayed some differing shapes and optics today.

Rogers has struggled with men on base and didn't have to deal with it much Thursday. He left with two men on; Yennier Cano quickly set the Red Sox down and there would be no further threats.

Bird Seed

Orioles starter Chris Bassitt, who left after three innings Wednesday with lower back tightness, left the road trip and returned to Baltimore for further testing, Albernaz said before the game … Mayo continues to display better instincts at third base than ever before in his career, even at the minor league level where most scouts figured he was headed to the right side, whether at first or right field … The Orioles have their three most in-form starters lined up for Toronto – Brandon Young, Kyle Bradish and Shane Baz.

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