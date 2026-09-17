Orioles Have Two Future Pitching Stars Developing In The High Minors

With a 4.38 ERA entering play on Thursday, the Baltimore Orioles’ rotation ranks 21st out of 30 MLB teams. It’s not particularly good, as Brandon Young is the only member of the unit with an ERA under 4.00, at 3.65. There’s hope for a better tomorrow, though.

Between the trade market and the Draft, the Orioles managed to score two potential pitching stars who have done most of their development in the high minors this year, at Double-A to be specific: right-hander Anthony Eyanson and left-hander Joseph Dzierwa.

Will these two prized prospects open the 2027 campaign with the Orioles’ MLB team? Probably not, unless they go bonkers in spring training. However, it’s safe to assume that if they both continue their current developmental path, they could become alternatives for the major league rotation at some point in the second half.

That’s a big if, of course, and you just never know with prospects, especially pitchers, but this pair is incredibly exciting when you weigh in current talent level, age, potential, control, command, stuff, and pitchability.

The Prize Of The Adley Rutschman Deal

No, nobody in Baltimore wanted to see Adley Rutschman go. That’s still the case even weeks after the trade and with the O’s flirting with the possibility of contending. The fact that they at least got a solid package of prospects mitigates some of the pain, though.

Anthony Eyanson led the return package, and it’s safe to say he looks like a future ace. Armed with an elite mid-80s slider, a mid-90s fastball with carry and the potential to touch triple digits, and a solid curveball that also grades as plus, the 21-year-old right-hander has everything to be, at the very least, a rock-solid number two when he’s fully developed.

Since joining Baltimore, the Orioles’ second-best prospect according to MLB Pipeline has a 2.03 ERA in 31 Double-A frames, striking out a whopping 47 hitters against just nine walks. Prior to that, he posted a 1.69 ERA in 48 innings with the Red Sox at the same level. He looks ready for Triple-A, and with his talent and composure, we wouldn’t be surprised if he is in the majors by next June. His ability to miss bats is uncanny.

The 2025 Draft Jewel

In the second round of the 2025 MLB Draft, the Orioles took left-hander Joseph Dzierwa out of Michigan State. He made his pro debut this year, though, and has looked amazing in the process.

The polished southpaw started in High-A, where he posted a brilliant 2.21 ERA in 40.2 frames with 10 walks and 50 punchouts. Then, he was bumped to Double-A, but far from being challenged, he somehow got even better as his 2.29 ERA in 90.1 proves. He issued 20 bases on balls at that level, against 99 strikeouts.

In total, Dzierwa pitched 131 innings with a 2.27 ERA and 149 strikeouts in an excellent debut campaign. Ranked as Baltimore’s third-best prospect, he stands at 6’8’’ and boasts plus command, a rarity that gives him enormous potential.

The 22-year-old’s fastball sits in the low-90s but can touch the mid-90s if needed. He’s also so tall that the perceived velocity of his pitches is significantly faster, and hitters have a very hard time picking up the ball out of his hand.

Joseph Dzierwa dominated in Richmond tonight:



5 IP/2 H/0 R/1 BB/4 K



71 pitches - 49 strikes pic.twitter.com/vd2DSxsaE3 — Chesapeake Baysox (@BaysoxOfficial) September 10, 2026

The changeup is a perfect complement to his heater, coming in, typically, in the low-80s. A slider and a cutter round out his repertoire, and while both pitchers lag behind the four-seamer and the change, they have potential.

Orioles fans should, without a doubt, pay close attention to the development of these two. They have the potential to lead the rotation for years to come.