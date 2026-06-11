Orioles Pitcher Brandon Young Tosses Seven Scoreless Innings in Win Over Mariners

Wednesday night brought an opportunity for the Baltimore Orioles to get off the schneid against the Seattle Mariners.

Orioles (32-37) starter Brandon Young and Mariners (36-33) starter George Kirby battled – with Young ultimately getting the better hand. Baltimore won 7-2 on the back of Young’s scoreless start of seven innings, two hits, no runs, five strikeouts and two walks.

Young now holds a 5-1 record on the year with a 3.04 earned run average, 42 strikeouts and a 1.24 WHIP. Batters have a paltry .663 on-base plus slugging percentage stat against the 27-year-old starting pitcher. His consistency has been a godsend for the Orioles -- with the remainder of the starting staff struggling at different points throughout the young season.

The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the sixth inning. Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso hit a 402-foot home run to center field. Then, Colton Cowser walked and immediately stole second base. Leody Taveras stepped up to the plate and doubled to score Cowser with no outs. Blaze Alexander later hit a two-out ground rule double for a 3-0 lead.

Kirby was relieved in the seventh inning after pitching six innings, allowing three runs (three earned) on seven hits, three walks and he struck out 10 batters. A quality start wouldn’t be enough for the Mariners to overcome the deficit, as Domingo Gonzalez entered the game and allowed a grand slam to Jackson Holliday. Gonzalez completed the inning – allowing the four runs (four earned) on the grand slam, three hits and two walks, all while striking out zero batters.

Grant Wolfram took the hill for the Orioles in the eighth inning, lasting 0.2 innings, allowing two hits, two runs (two earned), one walk in 30 pitches. Julio Rodriguez grounded out to second to score Miles Mastrobuoni. Josh Naylor later hit a single to right field to score Patrick Wisdom for the Mariners to trail 7-2.

Yennier Cano closed the door on the Mariners’ comeback attempt by pitching 1.1 innings, allowing no hits, no runs and he struck out two batters.

Three Baltimore batters (Alonso, Taveras and Tyler O’Neil) had multi-hit performances. Taylor Ward continued to display a strong batter’s eye with two walks in the game and now has a .406 on-base percentage.

The Orioles are still sitting at fourth-place in the American League East and are nine games back of the New York Yankees (41-26) and the Tampa Bay Rays (40-25), who are tied for first place. Baltimore is 1.5 games behind the Texas Rangers (32-34) for the final AL Wild Card spot.

A second-place National League West club is coming to town at 7:05 p.m. on Friday – the San Diego Padres. It is a three-game series.