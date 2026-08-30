Refreshed Gunnar Henderson Powers Orioles To Sweep Over The A's

It’s been a long time since the Baltimore Orioles had a certified Gunnar Henderson game. Sunday absolutely qualified.

The former All-Star shortstop, mired in a lost season in the field and at the plate, dominated this baseball game in Sacramento and willed Baltimore back from a 5-1 deficit to sweep the lowly A’s with an 8-5 victory at Sutter Health Park. Henderson hit a solo homer to get the offense going then a go-ahead, three-run bomb and he made a handful of special plays in the field, too. He finished 4-for-4 and added a triple in a performance that brought to mind the force of nature he was back in early 2024.

It’s been obvious all season that this notorious grinder needed more days off his feet and on the bench (and to be dropped down the lineup), and Henderson finally did sit for the first game of this series Friday night. He’s had better body language and productivity since then, and he took this game over Sunday, working the opposite field by design. Coby Mayo, the premier slugger in MLB vs lefties this season, added a three-run blast of lefty Jeffrey Springs as well, to increase his ridiculous metrics in that regard (15 homers off lefties tied for the MLB lead, with a .767 slug).

“The legs definitely felt better the next game so it was a much-appreciated off day,” Henderson, who hadn’t homered off a lefty since late May, said on the MASN post-game show. “…But I enjoy playing every day. I take a lot of pride in that.”

“He’s only had one day off up until that point,” said manager Craig Albernaz, was was silly not to give him more breathers, sooner. “The mindset of showing up every day, playing, it takes a toll … Was great to get him a breather, and today was outstanding.”

It was much needed from the two young sluggers, because Pete Alonso, who carried this lineup since the All-Star break, remains in DH-only mode with a calf injury lingering and Alonso, who has been in a recent funk, was plunked in the head late in this game though he appeared to be moving well after.

"He'll be fine," Albernaz said.

This was rare air all around for the Orioles (68-69), who are back within a game of .500 for the first time in four months, and are within a game of the final Wild Card spot. They get face another one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball in Colorado, where this road trip ends. They are 5-1 on the trip so far, and have far tougher competition looming when they return to Baltimore.

Rough Start

It looked like this game might go the way of so many other opportunities to sweep. Starter Chris Bassitt, 36, was awful early, and the defense let him down in a few spots in the second inning. Brian Serven’s homer in the third put the A’s ahead by four and Bassitt couldn’t miss bats or find the zone with enough regularity.

Henderson took command in the field, turning unassisted double plays and gunning down runners at first in key spots (Mayo had a nice pick at first base as well, where he rarely plays). That helped Bassitt persevere.

Bassitt ended up nearly going six innings, primarily working the bottom of the zone and loading up on groundballs. Bassitt retired eight of the final 10 batters he faced and the bullpen, remarkably good the last three months, provided 3 1/3 innings of shutdown relief. Yennier Cano pitched for the third straight day and closed out a clean ninth inning, giving the Orioles the chance to win four games in row for just the second time this season Monday in Denver.

