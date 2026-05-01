The Baltimore Orioles are opening a pivotal four-game series with the AL East-leading New York Yankees on Friday, May 1, at 7:05 p.m. ET.

As of 1 p.m. ET, no starting pitcher has been named for this game.

On Thursday, it was widely reported that Cade Povich had arrived in New York and was believed to be starting either Friday or Saturday. That has yet to be confirmed.

What does it mean?

Is there an issue with Povich, or are there other issues with the rotation that fans do not know about?

The Orioles starting rotation has been ravaged by injuries and illness. Zac Eflin was lost for the season in his first outing. Dean Kramer was put on the 15-day IL last week with a quad strain. Trevor Rogers has the flu and is on the 15-day IL.

If you believe the mantra that pitching wins championships, where does this leave the Orioles, who are scrambling for a starter on just the 32nd game of the season? I keep telling myself the 2026 team is different than the 2025 one, but injuries and issues with the pitching rotation are causing me to rethink my overt optimism.

Yesterday's doubleheader did not help matters

It does not help that the team had a doubleheader on Thursday due to inclement weather on Wednesday, while the Yankees were sitting at home resting. All planning for the Yankees series took an unfortunate back seat to playing two games on Wednesday afternoon.

The doubleheader exposed the Orioles' inconsistencies in the matter of one afternoon. There are moments of greatness on the mound, at the plate, and in the field, and then, there are moments reminiscent of things seen in The Bad News Bears movie.

The most encouraging part of Thursday's doubleheader was Chris Bassitt. The 37-year-old was starting to give fans visions of Charlie Ward in the early stages of the 2025 season.

Somehow, the Orioles could not capitalize on a weakened Astros pitching staff in the second game. It is now May, with the roller coaster ride of April behind us, and it is time to get down to the fundamentals of good baseball and start winning consistently.

Championships are not won in May, but expectations of winning them could be diminished depending on how things go this month.

Watch the Orioles take on the Yankees on MASN at 7:05 p.m. ET. Will Warren, who is undefeated this season (3-0), will be on the mound for the Yankees.