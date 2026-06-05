4 Orioles Surprises So Far Heading Into June

This Orioles season has been defined by peaks and valleys.

They blow series after series looking like a little league operation and then win wild, walk-off games out of nowhere. They cant hit for weeks on end and have a rotation in tatters, then tear off a two-week stretch where the starters have an ERA around 2.00.

It’s been a roller coaster for sure but as we head into second seek of June, certain surprises have continued to stand out, for better or worse. These have been the biggest shockers (as previously noted, I figured Leody Taveras was going to have to be their everyday centerfielder, so I’m exempting him from this exercise).

Rico To The Rescue

Rico Garcia might be one of the five best relief pitchers in baseball right now. The injury to big-money closer Ryan Helsley – you know the one that was supposed to be 15 days, tops – has turned into a revelation for Garcia, who is picking up two inning saves and has been virtually unhittable.

He is in the 96th percentile in pitching run value and 95th in exit velo and 99th in whiff percentage and 96th in strikeout percentage. Yeah, the arm they claimed late last year just to help a broken roster limp over the finish line in a lost season.

Garcia is 32 and was in the minors forever … and now this.

He has a 0.61 ERA and a 0.68 WHIP and it’s not for a lack of work. Skipper Craig Albernaz rides him hard and he needs to remain the closer whenever Helsley comes back. He’s allowed 7 hits in 26 2/3 IP. He’s never thrown 35 innings before in a major league season. Incredible.

Strong Corner Infield Defense

Pete Alonso was signed to the largest free-agent contract in franchise history to exert maximum impact on the baseball. And he is rounding into peak form in that regard after an adjustment period. But, even for an organization that doesn’t pretend to understand, develop or value fielding, for him to be their best defensive player nearing 65 into the season is nuts.

We knew Alonso could scoop, but he has been great keeping balls in front of him and getting to the bag and doing splits. Wow.

And with top third-baseman Jordan Westburg out the entirety of this season, Coby Mayo supposedly destined for first base before the Alonso signing, the way this youngster has improved has been perhaps the biggest upset of all. I don’t know how anyone could have seen it coming through the minors or in brief stints in the majors.

He is better charging the ball and with his positioning and getting off his throws and moving laterally. It’s been plenty serviceable and the arm was always plus.

Gunnar Still Not Going

The Orioles lineup is showing signs that it is coming around, and the weather is getting hotter which means the ball is traveling better. But the Orioles best player has still yet to really find his form. He’s been better in the field of late, but all around – total offensive profile, base running and fielder – this has not been anything close to the MVP campaign many thought we were in store for (me included).

Henderson has sporadic pop, but they have largely been solo shots. The consistent run production has been lacking and he hasn’t performed well enough to return to leadoff (more on that below), and guys like Alonso and Samuel Basallo have out-slugged him in the middle of the lineup.

Henderson heads to Toronto for this weekend series striking out 26% of the time (Only Mayo and Colton Cowser are worse on the team) and walking a ridiculous .063% of the time (only Jeremiah Jackson is worse). His slashline is kinda hard to fathom: .217/.274./.422.

It’s far from too late to salvage, but this weekend would be a great time to heat up.

Ward Can’t Stay Off Base

Orioles baseball czar Mike Elias was attracted to Taylor Ward in the same way he was attracted to all the college outfielders he keeps over-drafting and so many of things he chases: Power uber alles. Figured this guy could mash it over the left wall at Camden Yards Elias and his flunkies keep changing the configurations of. That hasn’t been the case, there has been zero power outside of an early run of doubles but instead Ward has morphed into an old-school leadoff guy.

No one saw this coming. Ward still seems a little in disbelief by it himself, especially going into a free-agent year in which him hitting 35 homers and driving in 90-something was the expectation.

He is a walk machine. He is constantly on base. Got on five times in Boston the other night. It just keeps happening. No way is leaving the leadoff spot anytime soon.

Ward is walking on almost 20% of his plate appearances and getting on base at a .404 clip. Dude has twice as many walks as anyone else on the team (Alonso is second). He’s been a league average OBP guy, and has 55 walks already this season; he’s never had more than 75 in a full season.

Baseball can he weird sometimes, but this trend is showing no signs of waning.

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