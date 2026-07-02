The Orioles Will Make These Changes In The Second Half To Try To Fix Their Fielding Woes

The Orioles know they remain a horribly flawed baseball team, which is why rookie skipper Craig Albernaz beams on the rare occasions they actually play “clean” baseball.

We have chronicled at a micro and macro-level just how extreme and prevalent the problems are in the field and on the base paths. It’s obviously playing on the manager, who said the rot is “keeping him up at night” before then also trying to soft-excuse it by inferring “outside noise” is inflicting the minds and productivity of his precious baseball players.

Quite a week in Birdland, yet again.

And while Albernaz will never come out and announce any master plans to eradicate this issues – and the attempts by failed baseball czar Mike Elias to pretend that minority-owner and Hall of Fame shortstop Cal Ripken is going to eradicate this disease is another silly optics play to keep his job. So what are they actually doing about it, besides repeatedly doing rudimentary spring training drills before July baseball games?

We have a pretty good idea you will see this is bulk in the second half:

Blaze Alexander At 3B/Jackson Holliday At 2B All The Time

This regime doesn’t have much faith in Coby Mayo and he will be a platoon bat vs lefties and a preferred pinch hitter vs lefties. Alexander is the best versatile glove they have and he has the range and instincts and arm to handle third and Elias seems to be into this being perhaps the rarest of trade to work out in his favor.

And with Alexander still among the best hitters in MLB since April 28 they should ride this. There will be some issues in the field but not nearly as many as with Mayo. Alexander continues to lead MLB in hitting since that date (.363) and is 10th with a .953 OPS. The Orioles are deep in the outfield now so no need to extend him out there anymore.

If Holliday can stay healthy, with Jeremiah Jackson now back in AAA, he needs to learn to play second base or fail playing second base. They need to find out now.

Cowser In CF All The Time/More Beavers In RF

Cowser is on the best defensive run of his career; the range and athleticism is real he has been robbing homers and the arm has been under control. No overthrows or inaccurate throws. He is starting to command things out there and Leody Taveras is struggling after a stunning first two months.

To that end, Taveras makes a lot of sense as a fourth outfielder and this team could use Beavers in right field every night to figure out what he can be. He works counts and isn’t afraid to walk and can help turn the lineup over with men on base. I’m praying the resists the urge to get blood from a stone with Tyler O’Neill and they eat a ton of salary to dump him at the deadline.

Adley At C 4-5 Days A Week/ Basallo at 1B 1-2 Days A Week

Rutschman is having hiss best defensive season since 2023, but he never plays. That has to change. Samuel Basallo, 21, should be catching day game after night game repeatedly while Adley is outside the top 20 in MLB in innings caught. Of course, Adley should be out of here come August and we’ll see if they do the right there. They almost never do.

Pete Alonso is doing great at first base but the contract won’t age well and no harm letting him DH a few times a week with his bat hot after a slot start. Basallo is very agile and has great instincts at first and DHing a kid this young is silly.

This front office loves to platoon all over and that’s never going to change and they do it in the minors too and it’s part of why they fail across the board trying to develop quality defenders. But the situation is dire at the MLB level and they know it and this seems like their plan to me.

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