Updated Orioles Lineup After Trading Taylor Ward

The Orioles created much-needed opportunity for young outfielders by shipping off Taylor Ward. He was clogging up the middle of the lineup in Baltimore and we knew long ago Orioles exec Mike Elias was dying to shed the remainder of his $12M salary (landing suspects from the Mariners in the process)

We’ll see if he also moves out veteran outfielder Tyler O’Neill – doubtful as that would actually cost the Orioles private equity billionaires to eat a lot of money to ship him out – and perhaps fallen former-top-five pick Colton Cowser will go as well. And maybe 2023 first-round pick Enrique Bradfield Jr. gets a run in centerfield.

With things still in flux, with more Orioles absolutely on the move – and as we await work of Adley Rutschman’s next destination - it’s a good time to take a peek at what the lineup could resemble on the other side of the deadline when the Angels (another roster being picked apart) begin a three-game series at Camden Yards.

(I’m excluding Adley from this process because he is as good as gone whether to Boston or somewhere else, and I’m going to operate like Cowser and Jackson Holliday are here. And the Blaze Alexander injury sounds like it could wipe out most of what’s left of this season. But I am taking one roster liberty.)

Projected Line-up Vs RHP

Dylan Beavers, RF

This kid understands how to work counts and the importance of getting on base and unlike other prospects who have speed that cannot harness on the base paths – Holliday, Cower – Beavers showed great instincts and the ability to time up pitchers and more than rudimentary knowledge. He’s at least what Ward was in left field though like every Orioles OF prosect still needs a lot of work there.

Holliday, 2B

If he is still here, it’s go time, because after all these trade rumors he and his daddy and Scott Boras might not want him here anymore after the labor Armageddon and we know Mike Elias loves to roll over for Boras. Kid stopped trying to chase loft and power, focused on putting ball in play and had a helluva July. I am willing to give this a shot.

Gunnar Henderson, SS

With the season over and the pressure off, I’m okay with keeping him here for now. Give it another week. If he still looks like a .680 OPS guy, then he’s batting seventh for a long time. I’m also working him at third base a few times a week, even if it means putting Holliday there.

Pete Alonso, 1B

‘Nuff said. Lazy morons carrying water for rich guys to validate an obvious grift masquerading as a rebuild pushed narratives about this soon-to-be-mid 30s DH fixing a warped clubhouse. Careful where you consume your content if you want the truth.

Samuel Basallo, C

With Adley gone (please) give this kid the runway he needs. Best power-hitting catcher under the age of 22 in MLB history should be back from the IL soon.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 3B

He and Coby Mayo should be both getting a run, and if they are deadest that Mayo just mashes lefties, okay. Would love to see him start to work in RF if they did shed O’Neill and Cowser. CES has been a monster since recalling him.

Colton Cowser, LF

Now if the time to move him, frankly. If he’s here he has to play. But not CF, because I have other ideas.

Leody Taveras, DH

Dude is only 25, I don’t trust him in CF anymore but he can switch hit and lay down a bunt and has been their most clutch hitter. We are leaning way into smallball now and he can also run and the bottom three guys in this lineup and running if they get on base. Mayo is getting chances to DH against righties too.

Bradfield Jr., CF

I understand how much developmental time he has missed with all the injuries. I also remember how many Orioles prospect got here later than he should have due to injuries getting in the way. Let’s start finding out about what he can do up here, understanding the hit tool needs work.

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