The Orioles Could Sell Five Key Veterans And Still Compete For The Final Wild Card

The Orioles have been one of the most written about and talked about franchises heading into the trade deadline, because a failed rebuild that has gone backward provides unique fodder.

There is really only one path forward that makes sense if this is in fact about having the first World Series parade in Baltimore since 1983 – and that’s to sell off a failed young core and everyone with expiring contracts and start fighting for 2027. And we have outlined no shortage of options and potential trades with several organizations looking like a perfect trade match (especially when it comes to high-upside pitching).

And we know failed baseball czar Mike Elias really wants to sell anyway, and when he buys he finds ways to make good teams worse. What people are missing is the fact that selling doesn’t mean this sub-.500 can’t hang around the hunt for the third Wild Card spot. Selling doesn’t have to mean it gets worse, and in the process of tending to their long-term needs and admitting that the fact this roster isn’t winning a title this season, it doesn’t mean the daily product suffers … because it’s already garbage in many respects and they are still on the fringes of “the hunt.”

In fact, trading outfielders Taylor Ward and Colton Cowser could very well lead to enhanced outfield production and outfield defense and it will prove to be addition by subtraction in realtime, with the chance to major gains over time depending on how just-acquired prospects develop. And Adley Rutschman hasn’t offered much in over two years and is always hurt, anyway.



Selling these five guys who absolutely need to get out of here, and some others, will actually create a better product if Elias has half a clue . And he probably doesn’t, which is why I called for his job at the 2023 deadline and all the time since, including in this space back in May to give a real baseball exec time to prepare for a critical deadline to weed out the alleged "young core." But it is what it is now.

I can posit realistic trade options in which the daily Orioles product doesn’t really suffer and could improve in several ways, keeping them in the mix for a final playoff spot. A young Tigers team sold a few years ago and surged deeper in the playoffs than Elias has ever gone. Let's get real.

They Are Better Without Ward

Let’s say the left fielder is packaged with a control-able bullpen arm (say Yennier Cano) and the Orioles get back projectable starting pitching that could help as soon this year or next year. A mid-tier Yankees pitching prospect (and there are many). The Rays and others could use him, too. Trade possibilities abound.

Even if the kid they get does nothing this year, Cano pitches three times a week, tops, and rarely in the 9th inning. It’s not crazy to think Grant Wolfram does what Cano has been doing and Cade Povich becomes a lefty-lefty guy. So perhaps not a big loss.

And by getting Ward out (1 homer and 10 RBIs at Camden Yards all season, no power), Dylan Beavers assumed the leadoff spot, he can definite outpace Ward’s home production from the left side of the plate at OPCY and he could also get on base say 35% of the time (I know Ward’s flirted with 40%), and he actually is an accomplished base stealer and could lead to more run production. Furthermore, getting Ward out of clean-up – where he bats when he doesn’t lead-off – is a huge win, too. And with Samuel Basallo back off the IL in August, he goes back to the four hole.

That’s a win folks. Offensively and defensively.

What About Cowser?

If Ward, who cant handle LF, is gone and Cowser too, that could provide an on-ramp to call up Enrique Bradfield, Jr.; if to, immediately the outfield defense gets markedly better (he puts Cowser to shame, sorry). Bradfield can play plus MLB centerfield right now and he could steal a base whenever you want it (off the bench, whatever) and he can bunt and this team has clearly been embracing smallball.

Better product, the youngsters fit more with where the offense needs to go, better energy (Ward’s contract value as a free agent has torpedoed by his lack of power and he needs to get away from OPCY ASAP). Better bench. Better morale. Cowser knows he needs a change, too.

Cowser has a sub .450 OPS this season outside of the three weeks when he went on a tear and hit all eight of his homers and 20 of his 28 RBIs. That's a sub .450 in over 2/3 of his PA this season. Getting him out of here and putting Bradfield in center is a net win if Bradfield manages to get on base close to the 31% Cowser was. Dealing two outfielders could be a win.

What About Adley?

Getting Rutschman out of here hardly spells doom.

Dude is 27th in MLB in innings caught this season; you can’t miss what you don’t have. The Opening Day starter doesn’t want to throw to him. He’s caught well less than half of their games since June 21, 2024; he has one homer and 17 RBIs, total, as a DH since that date. And since May 1 of this season he has played 51 games (220 PA) with 4 homers and 30 driven in and a pathetic slash of : .218/.309/.362 (.671)

Alleged franchise player doesn’t even get on base let alone do damage. Basallo will shine even more without the perpetually injured first-overall pick getting preferential treatment and moping around. I’m going to let you in on another secret: the O’s are 24-27 when Adley catches this season … and 25-21 when Sammy, the most prodigious sub-age 22 power hitting catcher in MLB history, is behind the dish.

What About The Arms?

Of the pending free agents, Trevor Rogers, that Opening Day starter, will sting, but there is also evidence that he won’t hold up in pennant chase. He is going to be too in demand not to move him, and you can always re-sign him.

Andrew Kittredge is a safe bet to break down again, like he did already once this season. He’s been great lately but he ain’t a season breaker and his deal is up. Rico Garcia has been one of the worst relivers in baseball since June 1. Sorry, getting anything for him is a win; his resume speaks for itself.

I bet they’re still be around .500 without those guys, and I bet they’re slightly better if he keeps Tyler Wells and lands a young swing-and-miss arm who can help in the pen in the process of selling.

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