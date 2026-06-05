What We Learned In Orioles Vs Red Sox Series (They Need Another CF)

The Orioles series with the Red Sox was going to be revelatory by its very nature.

After a stunning 7-3 homestand in which the O’s showed desperately needed signs of life it remains to be seen if a club that was losing two of every three played on the road could maintain any momentum away from home. With both their bats and their arms suspect outside of Camden Yards, merely taking a series off the slumping Red Sox, who are particularly inept at home, would be a positive step.

And The Birds certainly checked a few of those boxes ahead of a weekend series in Toronto.

Here’s what we learned from the midweek series in Beantown:

They Can Actually Win On The Road!

Let’s start with the obvious. Entering this series at 9-17 on the road, just showing they could be a run better than an opponent away from home was a statement on its own. The previous road swing ended with them finding any and every way to lose at Tampa, even if the starter was great or the bats woke up for a night.

They played solid complimentary baseball in Fenway, stayed competitive against two of the better young lefty starters in the game, and when they finally faced a lesser starter on Thursday they smashed him. The infield defense remained stout, and they ran the bases with more aggression than displayed in prior road trips.

Coby Mayo May Have Saved His Season

There have been several points in his career where the young third-baseman turned first-baseman turned third-baseman again looked lost and overwhelmed in the field and at the plate. But his defensive growth has been fairly staggering, and not just coming in on balls; his improved lateral movement was on display in Boston.

And after showing he is one of the best in MLB tight now mashing lefties in general, he had great at bats off Connelly Early (homered off him in long at bat) and Payton Tolle, he also delivered a bases-clearing double off a righty to put Thursday’s game fairly out of reach early.

If he can see more at bats against righties then Alexander could chip in at corner outfield, where his glove would be an upgrade. And Alexander could spell Gunnar Henderson at short a time or two a week. It opens up significant bench flexibility.

Mayo came off the road trip at Tampa with a .183/.257/.333 line, begging questions about AAA. He might never be an everyday player, but even a few more games against righties will help. Over his last eight games Mayo has four extra base hits and five RBIs and has scored seven runs with an OPS around 1.000 and been stout in the field.

They Badly Need Another CF Option

The one game the Orioles dropped at Fenway had way too much Bad News Bears in it, reminiscent of the first 50 games this season. The outfield defense is beyond deficient, especially if they play anyone other than Leody Taveras in center (and even more so if they also insist on the Killer Ts - Taylor Ward and Tyler O’Neill – as the corner defenders with Blaze Alexnader in center.

Baseball demagogue Mike Elias called for this Wednesday night and it was a disaster. I have a solution. And I know Enrique Bradfield, Jr. is always hurt and hasn’t played much in the high minors and is on another rehab assignment in the low minors now. And the hit tool is going to beg questions … I don't care at this point.

They desperately need a plus glove in center and he needs to be here when he’s healthy to simply catch the damn ball. Bradfield was an all-time special defender in college and was a first-round pick in 2023, with an MLB-ready glove then. Get him here ASAP.

Subscribe On YouTube For The Best Orioles Coverage: