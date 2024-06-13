3 Insane Baltimore Orioles Stats Amid Dynamic Win Streak
The Baltimore Orioles were able to take care of business once again on Wednesday, beating the Atlanta Braves by a final score of 4-2.
With the win, the Orioles moved to 45-22 on the season and extended their winning streak to six games. They are the second best team in the American League, behind just the New York Yankees who hold a 49-21 record.
Melanie Newman, a reporter covering Baltimore, shared three insane statistics about the team from the impessive streak that they are on.
The Orioles have outscored their opponents 33-9 over the last six games.
Going back a bit further, they have hit 37 home runs over their last 20 games and have hit a home run in 12 consecutive games.
To say that Baltimore is on a tear would be a massive understatement. The way that they have been playing is rare to see.
Offensively, the Orioles have been almost unstoppable.
As the stats show, the slugging has been impressive and has not slowed down. Overall run production has been coming in at a level that is nearly impossible for opposing teams to beat.
In addition to their high-powered offense, Baltimore has received great pitching from both the starters and bullpen. Good pitching coupled with an elite offense leads to a lot of winning.
Granted, there is still a lot of baseball left to be played. No one should get too excited about the start that the Orioles have had.
But, for a team that has been starving for contention, it seems that this is finally the year that they will get it.
It will be interesting to see how long Baltimore can keep this impressive stretch going. Are they this good? Or will it cool off at some point down the road?
Only time will tell, but fans should enjoy this team and how they're playing the game. If it continues, a World Series could very well be in their future.