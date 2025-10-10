Inside The Orioles

Baltimore Orioles should go all-in for elite closer

The Baltimore Orioles are in need of a closer this offseason and they should go big game hunting to acquire one.

Sep 27, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Robert Suarez (75) pumps his fist after the Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Robert Suarez (75) pumps his fist after the Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Orioles need a closer ahead of the 2026 season.

Felix Bautista underwent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff and labrum and will likely miss the entire 2026 season. As a result, Baltimore must bring in a replacement to save games for them in the ninth inning.

The Orioles are loaded with talent from a position player standpoint: Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Jackson Holliday, Dylan Beavers, Samuel Basallo, Jordan Westburg, among others. However, they essentially traded their whole bullpen at the trade deadline and will be without their closer in Bautista next season.

At least two of the league's best closers, Padres' Robert Suarez and Mets' Edwin Diaz, are expected to opt-out of the remainder of their deals with their respective teams, per Jon Heyman of The New York Post. Suarez has two years, $16 million remaining on his contract, while Diaz has a more pricey two-years at $37 million.

Aug 4, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after striking out Cleveland Guardians second baseman Daniel Schneemann (not pictured) to end the top of the ninth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Should both hurlers opt-out, their markets will be robust in free agency as each arm could be set up for a significant pay raise.

The Orioles certainly aren't known for splurging on high-priced players in free agency. But with their young position player core already in place, they have the flexibility to spend big on one arm or multiple pitchers in the offseason. President of baseball operations Mike Elias should use the team's resources to go all-in on either Suarez or Diaz on a multi-year deal.

Suarez is coming off a season where he posted 40 saves in 45 chances, a 2.97 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 75 strikeouts across 69.2 innings in 2025 for the Padres. If the 34-year-old departs from San Diego, the Orioles would be wise to get aggressive for one of the game's best closers.

Same thing for Diaz, who just posted 28 saves in 31 opportunities, an astounding 1.63 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 98 strikeouts in 66.1 innings this past season. Diaz has proven to be one of baseball's most dominant and dependable closers and would significantly enhance the backend of any team's bullpen.

It would be a major mistake for the Mets to let Diaz walk and the expectation is that they're going to try hard to keep him in Queens next season and beyond.

That being said, the Orioles could try to lure Diaz or Suarez to Baltimore this offseason by making them a hefty offer.

Fixing the bullpen should be the Orioles' top priority this winter. It starts by bringing in an elite closer if the club wants to get back to contending again in 2026.

Published
Pat Ragazzo
