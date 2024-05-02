Padres Fans Are Filling Petco Park to Capacity; Padres Aren't Returning the Love
Home-field advantage has turned into home-field disadvantage for the San Diego Padres this season.
Padres fans have shown up for their team this season. Through Wednesday, Petco Park averaged 40,024 fans per game — second in MLB behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite the fans turning out regularly for games, the team is not capitalizing on their presence or support.
While San Diego sports fans often get knocked for not showing up for their teams and instead spending time in the sun or at the beach, Padres fans have debunked that narrative. Unfortunately, the Padres have not rewarded their loyal fans.
The Padres have not played well at home recently, losing four straight home games before beating the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday and Wednesday. Even with those victories, the Padres are only 8-11 overall at Petco Park, and just 2-7 when the stadium is sold out. They've given up at least one home run in each of their last 11 home games, including allowing five home runs during a recent 9-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.
Manager Mike Shildt expressed disappointment in the Padres' home performance, and knows they must be better.
“I gotta tell you, it’s disappointing from everybody’s chair, including mine,” Shildt said, via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “We get the crowds that we get, the support that we get, the excitement we get, the enthusiasm we get at home. … We just haven’t been good enough at home, and I’ll take the brunt of the responsibility if there needs to be any responsibility had.”
If the Padres don't perform better at home, there is a chance home attendance could dip. Even if the fans continue to show up, it will disappointing for the crowds who were looking forward to their team playing well.
The good news for the Padres is they have won their two most recent home games, highlighted by a 6-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. While the Reds did continue the Padres streak of allowing a home run at home, San Diego got the last laugh. Jake Cronenworth hit a grand slam in the seventh inning to seal the win.
The Padres are headed back on the road Friday, but will look to continue to rack up the home wins when they return home May 10 to face their National League West rival Dodgers.