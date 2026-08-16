Craig Stammen Calls Padres' 22-Year-Old Pitcher 'One of the Best Relievers in Baseball'

The San Diego Padres continue to be one of the hottest teams in baseball since the trade deadline, with the team winning its sixth straight game on Friday over the Cleveland Guardians before dropping Saturday's game.

Part of this has been due to the bullpen's ongoing success, which has been the roster's main strength all year. San Diego's front office made it a point to build a loaded relief staff, giving themselves multiple options in late-game situations.

This became clear on Friday against Cleveland, with right-hander Bradgley Rodriguez getting his first career save. Rodriguez threw a scoreless ninth inning against the Guardians, allowing one hit and striking out two.

Most importantly, he allowed both Mason Miller and Adrian Morejon to get a night off.

After the game, manager Craig Stammen had some major praise for his pitcher, calling him one of the best in the game.

“What we’re seeing is foreshadowing what he’ll probably be throughout his career,” Stammen said. “He’s one of the best relievers in baseball, and he proved it again tonight being able to pitch the ninth.

“Even giving up a leadoff double, for a rookie on the road, and to just go get 1-2-3 right after that was pretty big.”

The right-hander has been impressive for the Padres this season, making 51 appearances. In this time, Rodriguez owns a 2.09 ERA, striking out 59 batters over 56 innings.

Rodriguez said that being around all the talent in the Padres bullpen has given him the chance to learn how to control his emotions on the mound, especially when it comes to a ninth inning opportunity.

“What I’ve learned from these veterans is there is a sense of calmness you need when you’re going out there for that last inning,” Rodriguez said. “You don’t have all that anxiety. To me, it’s about having that calmness to the best of my ability to get guys out.”

Miller, who got the rare night off in a save situation, also had some high praise for the 22-year-old Rodriguez.

“He’s 22, so young, and he’s so confident," Miller said. "You can talk about his future, but I’m excited about it right now. I’m happy for him.”

Added Michael King: “You could definitely see how good his stuff was last year, and the more confidence he’s gotten, the more success he’s had. ... You just know he’s going to be successful.”

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