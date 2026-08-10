Padres Roundup: SD Officially Releases Pitcher, Signs All-Star Outfielder, Adrian Morejon Sends Message

The San Diego Padres beat the Houston Astros, 7-2, on Sunday and improved to 62-57 on the year.

Randy Vásquez earned win No. 8 on the year with five solid innings where he allowed just two earned runs. Then, Kyle Hart, Bradgley Rodriguez and Jeremiah Estrada held the Astros hitless for the remaining four innings of the game.

The Friars entered the bottom of the second inning down two runs, but a Jackson Merrill solo shot cut the lead in half. Fernando Tatis Jr. launched a rocket of a home run, a three-run shot, 421 feet away to bring the Padres into the lead.

Gavin Sheets hit a solo shot of his own in the bottom of the sixth, and the newest member of the Padres, Austin Hays, hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

Speaking of Hays, the former All-Star outfielder was added to the squad shortly before the eventual victory on Sunday. Though the only piece that wasn't addressed at an exciting trade deadline was outfield production, namely another bat to stick in the middle of the order, the new outfielder is already making an impact on his new squad after being released from the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

In other news, the Padres officially released a pitcher amid his 11th season in the big leagues. The right-hander has had a disappointing 2026 with an ERA of 5.26 across 53 innings of work.

Finally, Padres reliever Adrian Morejon sent a message to president of baseball operations AJ Preller after he was linked to quite a few potential trades ahead of the deadline. Morejon has continued his elite production of the mound this season with a 2.89 ERA and an ERA+ of 142, over 40% higher than league average.

Preller recently spoke on Morejon and the decision to not trade him away, and he unsurprisingly had many great things to say about the reliever.

"The Padre organization's his family," Preller said of Morejon. "He's a player that left Cuba at a super young age, not knowing if he'll ever be back in the country, not knowing what that means for his relationship with his parents. So he kind of grew up in this organization."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Sign All-Star Outfielder to Bolster Offense in Post-Trade Deadline Addition

Padres Officially Release 11-Year Veteran Pitcher After Disappointing Season

Padres' Adrian Morejon Sent Message to AJ Preller After Trade Deadline

Padres' Joe Musgrove Has Clear Timeline to Make 2026 Debut

Padres Tweets of the Day

Padres All-Star LHP Adrian Morejon sent a message to AJ Preller after the trade deadline👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CneXcFe47w — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 9, 2026

Welcome to San Diego, Austin Hays!



His first homer with the @Padres 💪 pic.twitter.com/Iuulw4bZaQ — MLB (@MLB) August 10, 2026

Have you heard of the Milk Man? pic.twitter.com/up6HFGzolB — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 10, 2026

Austin Hays discusses how he ended up signing with the Padres, the opportunity to make the postseason, getting designated for assignment by the White Sox, and more. pic.twitter.com/K4OjIcusMh — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 9, 2026

The Padres have bolstered the offense with a post-trade deadline addition🚨🚨🚨



Here's everything you need to know about the newest Padre (read below)⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/f15MZpVGDH — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 9, 2026

Ehtan Salas hasn't missed a beat since being promoted to AAA:



36 AB

.333 / 2 HR / 12 RBI

7 K : 6 BB



Unbelievably advanced for a 20 year old catcher! pic.twitter.com/7vIkdWxS6a — Andrew DeCeglie (@Andrew_FBB) August 10, 2026

Padres legends Geoff Blum and Jake Peavy pic.twitter.com/e6jhL9v2j6 — Al Scott (@AlScott1998) August 10, 2026

The jersey rotation this week. 👀 pic.twitter.com/fwyyOhXJph — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) August 9, 2026

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