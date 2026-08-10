Padres Roundup: SD Officially Releases Pitcher, Signs All-Star Outfielder, Adrian Morejon Sends Message
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The San Diego Padres beat the Houston Astros, 7-2, on Sunday and improved to 62-57 on the year.
Randy Vásquez earned win No. 8 on the year with five solid innings where he allowed just two earned runs. Then, Kyle Hart, Bradgley Rodriguez and Jeremiah Estrada held the Astros hitless for the remaining four innings of the game.
The Friars entered the bottom of the second inning down two runs, but a Jackson Merrill solo shot cut the lead in half. Fernando Tatis Jr. launched a rocket of a home run, a three-run shot, 421 feet away to bring the Padres into the lead.
Gavin Sheets hit a solo shot of his own in the bottom of the sixth, and the newest member of the Padres, Austin Hays, hit a two-run home run in the eighth.
Speaking of Hays, the former All-Star outfielder was added to the squad shortly before the eventual victory on Sunday. Though the only piece that wasn't addressed at an exciting trade deadline was outfield production, namely another bat to stick in the middle of the order, the new outfielder is already making an impact on his new squad after being released from the Chicago White Sox on Friday.
In other news, the Padres officially released a pitcher amid his 11th season in the big leagues. The right-hander has had a disappointing 2026 with an ERA of 5.26 across 53 innings of work.
Finally, Padres reliever Adrian Morejon sent a message to president of baseball operations AJ Preller after he was linked to quite a few potential trades ahead of the deadline. Morejon has continued his elite production of the mound this season with a 2.89 ERA and an ERA+ of 142, over 40% higher than league average.
Preller recently spoke on Morejon and the decision to not trade him away, and he unsurprisingly had many great things to say about the reliever.
"The Padre organization's his family," Preller said of Morejon. "He's a player that left Cuba at a super young age, not knowing if he'll ever be back in the country, not knowing what that means for his relationship with his parents. So he kind of grew up in this organization."
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Sign All-Star Outfielder to Bolster Offense in Post-Trade Deadline Addition
Padres Officially Release 11-Year Veteran Pitcher After Disappointing Season
Padres' Adrian Morejon Sent Message to AJ Preller After Trade Deadline
Padres' Joe Musgrove Has Clear Timeline to Make 2026 Debut
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson