How Close Were Padres to Trading Mason Miller at Deadline? AJ Preller Answers

The MLB trade deadline has come and gone, with the San Diego Padres loading up across the roster, rather than selling off players.

For weeks leading up to the deadline, rumors were flying that the Padres could look to sell. The big name surrounding this was star closer Mason Miller, since he is easily the biggest trade chip that San Diego has to offer.

The Padres did discuss Miller with some teams, asking for a substantial price to even consider moving the closer. But in the end, Miller remains with the Padres for a potential late-season playoff run.

In a conference call with reporters after the deadline, Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller was asked how close the team was to trading Miller.

Here was his full answer:

"With any one of our players, it's a very clear bar. We're gonna listen at all times to any conversation that a team wants to bring up," Preller said. "Ultimately, it's a high bar for all of our players, and I think for us, we had to be in a spot where you're going to be open to, 'How do you improve the team and the organization? What's the best path?'

"So you're always going to look to do that, but at the end of the day, this was the path that we went down. Not gonna get into, 'Hey were were super close here or there'. I've seen different reports about offers and rejections. Most of the time those aren't accurate, actually, but all I know is that there was a ton of dialogue."

Preller has built a reputation for himself over the years of being aggressive when it comes to trades. Nobody on the Padres roster is safe from being moved for the right deal, and his comments seem to reflect that.

Miller reflected on the trade rumors ahead of the deadline, but also gave his thoughts after the fact.

“I never felt like I was actively being shopped,” Miller said. “If somebody wanted to make a big offer, I know A.J. would listen. But I know that he likes me and values me here, given what he gave up to get me here last year and the success I’ve had here as well.”

The right-hander has been the best bullpen arm in baseball this season, with the right-hander sporting a 0.76 ERA over 45 appearances.

Having Miller on the roster allows the Padres to be more competitive down the stretch, especially after the additions that Preller made. Adding Casey Mize and Robbie Ray gives the Padres more flexibility in the starting rotation, finally seeing some depth built for the stretch run.

Miller could always be moved over the offseason when more teams can get involved in the bidding. But for now, the Padres will move forward with the closer, hoping for a strong second half of the season and potential postseason run.

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