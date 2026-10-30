The San Diego Padres could have up to 17 free agents hit the open market this offseason.

The Padres have several needs to address, especially in the starting rotation. While that will be a top priority for the Friars this winter, arguably their most important player to retain this offseason is reliever Adrian Morejon.

Morejon is expected to be a hot commodity on the free-agent market. However, if The Athletic's Jim Bowden's contract projection for Morejon is accurate, San Diego could be in a great position to retain him.

Bowden projects Morejon to land a three-year, $42 million deal this winter. That would be an annual average value of $14 million.

"Morejon has been one of the best high-leverage multi-inning relievers in the sport the past couple of years. While he hasn’t regularly held the closer role in San Diego, he is clearly capable of being a lockdown closer," Bowden wrote.

"Morejon ranked in the 93rd percentile in pitching run value, 91st percentile in fastball run value and 95th percentile in offspeed run value in 2026. He also ranked in the 98th percentile in ground-ball rate and 99th percentile in xERA. His changeup is so deceptive that opposing batters hit just .156 against it."

Bowden's projected contract for Morejon is similar to those of Tanner Scott, Devin Williams and Robert Suarez, to name a few.

He also named the Padres, along with the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies, as the best fits for the left-handed reliever.

Adrian Morejon’s Rise With Padres Has Been Years in the Making

Morejon just finished his eighth season in the league, all with the Padres. Morejon earned his first All-Star appearance in 2025 and continued his stellar play in 2026.

In 76 appearances this past season, Morejon posted a 2.83 ERA, 107 strikeouts and a 1.08 WHIP. He allowed opposing batters to hit just .205 against him and recorded three saves in 86 innings.

The 27-year-old began his Padres career in 2017 after signing as an International free agent. Two years later, Morejon made his MLB debut and has since established himself as one of the league's best relievers.

There's a possibility Morejon receives a deal north of $90 million, but Bowden didn't foresee that. Either way, the Padres will likely be very aggressive in trying to retain him.

The lower the cost, the better for the Padres.

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