A quick look at the San Diego Padres' top prospects going into the 2025 season is a shocking glimpse into A.J. Preller's recent philosophy toward the team's best minor league players.

Five members of the 2025 Padres' Top 10, according to both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline, are no longer in the organization. One of them could be a free agent by the end of the month.

Pitcher Braden Nett, whom the Padres traded to the Athletics in the blockbuster Mason Miller deal in August 2025, was designated for assignment Tuesday. The A's needed a 40-man roster spot to add left-handed pitcher Raymond Burgos in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, and Nett drew the short straw.

The A's have acquired LHP Raymond Burgos from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for minor league RHP Kenya Huggins. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Braden Nett has been designated for assignment. — A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) November 17, 2026

When a player is DFA'd, he is immediately removed from the 40-man roster. The A's have seven days to either trade Nett or place him on outright or unconditional release waivers.

Nett, 24, was a top-10 prospect in the A's organization (No. 6 per MLB Pipeline and No. 5 per Baseball America) coming into this season. But he had a rough 2026 season between the Double-A and Triple-A levels.

Nett was added to the A's 40-man roster a year ago. He made only one Cactus League appearance for the A's, facing five batters and allowing two hits in his only inning.

Assigned to Triple-A to begin the regular season, he shuttled between the rotation and the bullpen for the Las Vegas Aviators. In his final outing with Las Vegas on Aug. 2, Nett allowed three runs while recording only five outs — undone in large part by five walks.

The A's demoted Nett to Double-A Midland, but his performance didn't improve. In five starts across August and September, he was 0-2 with a 9.20 ERA (14.2 innings, 15 earned runs).

Against this backdrop, it's understandable why the A's felt Nett's 40-man roster spot was better served with someone else. He'll likely be available on waivers to any team that still believes his potential — even the Padres, perhaps.

One silver lining: players still on 40-man rosters as of Dec. 1 are prohibited from contacting their teams once a lockout is imposed, as expected, by MLB. Players on minor league contracts are not. If Nett clears waivers and signs a minor league deal, or remains in the A's organization, it's probably his best chance to begin the 2027 season on time.

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