Padres Notes: 11 Free Agent Targets Revealed, Yu Darvish Retirement Update, Adrian Morejon’s Future
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The San Diego Padres are targeting plenty of free agents and potential trade options as this offseason heats up, but 11 have been specifically named by a team insider week as players the team has inquired about. Most of them are starting pitchers — an area that San Diego desperately needs help with moving forward — as well as some position players to help solve question marks surrounding the lineup.
In other news, there is an update on veteran right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish's future after he was last seen on a major league mound back in October 2025. Team insider Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune provided the latest on the hurler and his chances for a 2027 return.
"Retirement remains a possibility, but by multiple accounts from people who are familiar with his thinking, Darvish wants to pitch," Acee wrote. "Those same people said Darvish’s arm and body feel better most days than they have in many years after a season of being able to rehab at his own pace. The decision regarding whether he pitches in 2027 is said to reside largely with his family."
Additionally, a few major honors were handed out to some of the brightest stars on the Padres on Wednesday.
Right-hander Mason Miller unsurprisingly won the National League Reliever of the Year award thanks to a dominant 1.67 ERA over a career-high 70 innings of work. He was also named to the All-MLB First Team as a reliever. It wasn't just Miller who was added to the select list as superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. took home all-MLB First Team honors, the third time doing so in his career.
Finally, there is an update on left-hander Adrian Morejon (who finished fourth in the NL Reliever of the Year voting) and his playing preference amid a free agency that has made him a top target around the league. Though the 27-year-old is expected to land a massive deal this offseason, he was a pivotal part of the bullpen for the last few years and San Diego shouldn't be ruled out just because of a potential price tag this winter.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Confirmed to be Targeting These 11 Players in Free Agency, and Probably More
Is Yu Darvish Retiring? Latest on Padres Star Heading Into 2027
Padres' Mason Miller Wins Major End-Of-Season Award
Padres Free Agent Adrian Morejon's Intentions for Next Season Revealed
Perfect Padres Trade Target Emerges to Fix Outfield Issues
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson