Padres Notes: 11 Free Agent Targets Revealed, Yu Darvish Retirement Update, Adrian Morejon’s Future

The San Diego Padres are targeting plenty of free agents and potential trade options as this offseason heats up, but 11 have been specifically named by a team insider week as players the team has inquired about. Most of them are starting pitchers — an area that San Diego desperately needs help with moving forward — as well as some position players to help solve question marks surrounding the lineup.

In other news, there is an update on veteran right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish's future after he was last seen on a major league mound back in October 2025. Team insider Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune provided the latest on the hurler and his chances for a 2027 return.

"Retirement remains a possibility, but by multiple accounts from people who are familiar with his thinking, Darvish wants to pitch," Acee wrote. "Those same people said Darvish’s arm and body feel better most days than they have in many years after a season of being able to rehab at his own pace. The decision regarding whether he pitches in 2027 is said to reside largely with his family."

Additionally, a few major honors were handed out to some of the brightest stars on the Padres on Wednesday.

Right-hander Mason Miller unsurprisingly won the National League Reliever of the Year award thanks to a dominant 1.67 ERA over a career-high 70 innings of work. He was also named to the All-MLB First Team as a reliever. It wasn't just Miller who was added to the select list as superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. took home all-MLB First Team honors, the third time doing so in his career.

25 HR | 38 SB | .828 OPS@Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. earns All-MLB First Team honors for the third time in his career! pic.twitter.com/4Lgk1tWzf4 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 12, 2026

Finally, there is an update on left-hander Adrian Morejon (who finished fourth in the NL Reliever of the Year voting) and his playing preference amid a free agency that has made him a top target around the league. Though the 27-year-old is expected to land a massive deal this offseason, he was a pivotal part of the bullpen for the last few years and San Diego shouldn't be ruled out just because of a potential price tag this winter.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Confirmed to be Targeting These 11 Players in Free Agency, and Probably More

Is Yu Darvish Retiring? Latest on Padres Star Heading Into 2027

Padres' Mason Miller Wins Major End-Of-Season Award

Padres Free Agent Adrian Morejon's Intentions for Next Season Revealed

Perfect Padres Trade Target Emerges to Fix Outfield Issues

Padres Tweets of the Day

The best of the best. pic.twitter.com/17SBBkRnKF — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 12, 2026

Here's the latest on Yu Darvish's plans for the 2027 season, and how it pertains to the Padres👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mA6WlsUVBG — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) November 11, 2026

Mason Miller and Fernando Tatis Jr. have been named to the All-MLB First Team! pic.twitter.com/DHTa9DEqKa — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 12, 2026

How serious are the Padres about Tarik Skubal? I asked his agent Scott Boras, who kind of gave me a Preller answer.@FriarTerritory pic.twitter.com/vyPG6BEuJB — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) November 11, 2026

The Padres are legitimately going all-in, says @JimBowdenGM.



"AJ Preller literally is everywhere. He's meeting with agents, meeting with teams." pic.twitter.com/Yr415ARqV3 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 11, 2026

This one is pretty special 🥹 pic.twitter.com/L7gDmuBlAA — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 12, 2026

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