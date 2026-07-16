Former Padres Closer Calls Craig Stammen Another Failed ‘Project’

Heath Bell, like most former big league relief pitchers, never got a chance to manage an MLB team. In that regard, San Diego Padres manager Craig Stammen is the exception to the rule.

Stammen was an unconventional choice in more ways than one. He was selected for the job over several more experienced coaches, as well as future Hall of Fame slugger Albert Pujols.

Bell, who made three All-Star teams in his four seasons closing for the Padres, is already questioning president of baseball operations AJ Preller's choice.

On Wednesday's episode of Friar Territory, Bell dismissed Preller's decision to go with Stammen as a "project."

"You know if ... you want to follow your manager or not, and I just feel like Craig's made a lot of mistakes and he's not sure what direction he's going," Bell said. "And unfortunately, this is another AJ surprise or another project that just has not panned out.”

Bell wasn't done.

“Every project that he's done has not worked," he said of Preller. "And every manager that's had manager experience have left early in their contract. When do we actually look and say, maybe that guy's the problem — not the people on the field, not the people that he puts there?”

The Padres have had only one losing season this decade, in 2021. Yet Stammen is their fourth manager since 2019, when Andy Green was fired and replaced with Rod Barajas on an interim basis.

Not only does the revolving door of managers stand in contrast with the Padres' record, it stands in contrast to the franchise's history.

From 1995 (Bruce Bochy's first year) until Bud Black was fired midway through the 2015 season, the Padres employed two managers. Including interims, they've had eight managers in 11 years since.

None of the Padres' last three managers — Jayce Tingler, Bob Melvin or Mike Shildt — lasted more than two seasons in the job.

The Padres also brought on a new hitting coach (Steven Souza Jr.) and bench coach (Randy Knorr) prior to the 2026 season. The project, such as it is, isn't limited to Stammen.

But the manager is typically the first to be blamed for poor results. The Padres' .500 record and minus-43 run differential doesn't reflect well on anyone. Barring a dramatic turnaround, they will miss the postseason for the third time in the last seven seasons.

The blame is already being sorted out.

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