Padres Have 6 Prime Candidates for Managerial Search, Says Insider
The Padres are deep in their search for their next manager following the surprise retirement announcement from MIke Shildt, who spent two seasons at the helm in San Diego.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Padres have at least six final candidates to take over the clubhouse.
Albert Pujols is among the top candidates, in addition to current Cubs bench coach Ryan Flaherty, former Padre and current Ranger executive Nick Hundley, Padres pitching coach Ruben Niebla, Padres scout and former Mariners manager Scott Servais and Padres third base coach Brian Esposito.
The Padres began the second round of interviews for the opening on Tuesday and hosted Pujols for "several hours," according to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
The second round of interviews is the first in-person round, as the first round primarily consisted of Zoom interviews. It is unknown the extent of the Padres' list of finalists, as they have kept secret any information regarding the manager search.
Pujols had been scheduled to be part of MLB Network's pregame coverage for Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday, but was instead in San Diego for the interview.
Pujols would be a first time manager, outside of coaching in the Dominican Winter League and Caribbean Series in 2025. His 22 seasons in the major leagues never included a stop in San Diego, but he spent 11 years in Southern California between the Angels and Dodgers. His 704 home runs are the fourth-most all time in MLB history.
Pujols received attention from two other teams in search of a manager, as he interviewed with both the Angels and Baltimore Orioles. However, the Angels went forward with Kurt Suzuki — who signed a rare one-year deal — and Baltimore hired Craig Albernaz as their next manager.
Outside of Pujols, only two listed candidates are not currently on the Padres' payroll.
Flaherty, who played eight seasons for the Orioles, Atlanta Braves and then-Cleveland Indians, spent four seasons as the Padres' bench coach from 2020-2023.
Hundley spent seven seasons with the Padres before playing for the Orioles, Rockies, Giants and Athletics to round out his 12-year career.
