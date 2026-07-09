Former Padres Top Prospect Traded for Juan Soto Cut By Nationals

Three days after he was designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals, Robert Hassell III remains in roster limbo.

It's a surprising turn of events for an outfielder who has seen his stock drop considerably during his second full season with the Nationals' Triple-A affiliate.

Hassell was slashing .215/.304/.289 for the Rochester Red Wings, with only two home runs in 258 plate appearances.

By designating him for assignment, the Nationals immediately removed Hassell from their 40-man roster. They have seven days to either trade him, or place him on outright or unconditional release waivers.

Hassell, 24, was considered a can't-miss prospect in the San Diego Padres system when he was packaged to the Nationals in the (first) blockbuster trade for Juan Soto on Aug. 2, 2022.

Hassell, outfielder James Wood, shortstop C.J. Abrams, first baseman Luke Voit, pitcher MacKenzie Gore and right-handed pitcher Jarlin Santana went to Washington. Soto and first baseman Josh Bell went to San Diego in the trade.

Four years later, after changing managers and general managers, the Nationals are emerging from their decade-long rebuilding effort. Wood and Abrams are leading the way and look like franchise cornerstones.

The Padres, who couldn't wait that long to contend, have already moved on from Soto. Hassell could find his way back into the Padres' organization after all.

In 2021, Hassell was named a California League All-Star. The following year, he was chosen to the Futures Game and made the Midwest League All-Star team as a member of the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

Hassell made his Triple-A debut in 2024 and was named an AFL Rising Star with the Salt River Rafters. He was selected to Washington's 40-man roster after the season, and did not disappoint in 2025.

Hassell slashed .310/.383/.456 for Rochester last year despite playing most of the season there as a 23-year-old, which is young for the level. In spring training with the Nationals this season, he hit .286 (8-for-28) in 13 games.

But with the Nationals on the rise and in contention for a playoff spot, their patience with Hassell seems to have run out — not unlike the Padres' three years ago. At 48-46, Washington is 3.5 games behind the surprising Miami Marlins for the third and final wild-card berth in the NL. The Padres (46-46) are 4.5 games behind Miami.

Hassell could be on the move soon — if not to San Diego, then to another organization willing to give him a fresh start.

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