MLB Insider Closely Watching Padres' AJ Preller Ahead of Potentially Wild Trade Deadline

The MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching, with many teams across the league gearing up for an active few weeks.

The San Diego Padres are one team that many people around baseball believe will make some moves to upgrade spots around the roster. San Diego's biggest priorities are adding more offense to the lineup while also addressing the ongoing problems in the starting rotation.

Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller has been known to make aggressive moves in the past, and he could decide to go all-in again. With the Padres wanting to contend for the playoffs, Preller could have some tricks up his sleeve.

Additionally, with the new ownership group in San Diego now, Preller could have more financial freedom to build out the Padres roster.

MLB expert Alden Gonzalez of ESPN recently discussed what he is watching for with the Padres ahead of the trade deadline.

"A.J. Preller's cellphone," Gonzalez wrote. "The San Diego Padres are in win-now mode, but they are just barely in contention because their offense is the worst in the sport. Yes, a lineup featuring Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill and Xander Bogaerts has scored fewer runs than any team in the major leagues. All four of them have been bad, and the depth around them is nowhere near enough to make up the difference.

"Yes, Preller could stand to add a front-line starter, but the need in the rotation is probably not as acute as it is in the lineup."

The Padres offense has been one of the worst units in the league this season, with the group coming in ranked last in multiple categories. San Diego ranks last in team batting average (.225), third to last in slugging percentage (.375) and second to last in OPS (.676).

Much of this has been due to the offensive issues from star players in the lineup. But Preller will likely do his best to address the problems, giving this team a better chance to win games.

"If the Padres give him a reason to add, you can bet the general manager will be in the market for the most decorated hitters available," Gonzalez wrote. "And a new incoming ownership group is expected to give him the green light to take on money."

The Padres have been linked with some of the bigger names who could be available at the trade deadline, even with a limited number of assets. Preller has made a career out of doing creative trades, and the Padres will need him to make it happen again.

The next few weeks will tell Preller a lot about how aggressive to be at the trade deadline, making this a crucial stretch for the Padres. If the team were to falter, we could see Preller hold back a little — but if they start winning games again, everything could be on the table for this franchise moving forward.

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