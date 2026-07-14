Padres' Mason Miller Responds to Reported Yankees Trade Interest

The San Diego Padres front office has some major questions to answer over the next few weeks ahead of the trade deadline on Aug. 3.

San Diego currently holds a record of 48-48 on the season, with the team sitting 3.5 games back of the final wild-card spot in the National League.

The 2026 season hasn't gone to plan yet, but despite all the odds being stacked against them, the Padres are still in the playoff race.

This could see president of baseball operations A.J. Preller look to make some all-in moves at the trade deadline to give the team a better chance. On the flip side, if the Padres struggle over the next couple of weeks, it could push the team to be sellers.

In this path, it has been rumored that the Padres could look to trade star closer Mason Miller for a haul of prospects. San Diego has ravaged its farm system over the last few years due to multiple blockbuster deals, and Miller is by far the best trade chip the organization has.

Within the rumors around Miller, the New York Yankees have been discussed as a prime landing spot. New York has a need for a closer, and they have the type of package that could entice the Padres to make the move.

During the All-Star Game, Miller opened up about the idea of possibly being traded, with the Yankees specifically mentioned.

“It’s a compliment,” Miller said of the reported Yankees interest. “They’re a very good team, and they’re interested in good players.”

Miller could be one of the final pieces of the puzzle for the Yankees, giving them a good chance to win the World Series. But there is one hiccup that could give New York pause.

“It’s a big city," Miller said. "I can’t say I’m a big city guy."

Miller has said that he loves playing in San Diego and would be open to an extension with the Padres. But to this point, nothing has come together.

The right-hander has three more years of team control on his deal before he can hit free agency in 2030.

Miller has been lights out this season, headlining the back of the Padres bullpen. In 38 appearances, Miller has registered an ERA of 0.91 while recording 25 saves in 25 opportunities.

Mason Miller leads every reliever in baseball with a 119 proStuff+, and a 0.91 ERA with zero homers allowed in 39 innings says the results are matching the nastiness. Louis Varland is next at 114. Jeff Hoffman is on the list with stuff that has not translated yet. pic.twitter.com/5pw4bLOd5O — Pitch Profiler (@pitchprofiler) July 13, 2026

Preller didn't close the door on the Padres trading Miller. But the next few weeks will tell the story of how 2026 will go for San Diego.

“Obviously, Mason is the best in the game. So you’re always going to have people that are going to be interested in somebody that’s the best in their craft and at what they do," Preller said.

The Padres would prefer not to move Miller, especially since they just acquired him last summer. But for the sake of the franchise, if the team were to fall more in the standings, trading Miller could help San Diego move toward a stronger future.

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