The San Diego Padres have a few clear areas to improve this offseason, but none are more pressing than starting pitching help and another bat for the lineup.

The Padres reportedly met with Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki earlier this week, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The Padres were labeled as the likely "favorites" to sign him in free agency.

"Four years after missing out on [Seiya] Suzuki when he signed with the Cubs, the Padres hosted him for a visit Monday and could be the favorites to add him, allowing Fernando Tatis Jr. to return full-time to the infield," Passan wrote.

The would-be move not only solves the corner outfield production issue and brings another power bat to the lineup, but also allows superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. to return to the infield, a place where two-time Gold Glove award winner (and Platinum Glove winner in 2025) prefers to play.

“They never let me mature there,” Tatis said to the San Diego Union-Tribune early in 2026. “… I like being in the dirt.”

On Wednesday, Tatis posted a video of himself taking ground balls on Instagram.

Fernando Tatis Jr. with some ground ball work on his IG story this morning. pic.twitter.com/CkwNJ50USL — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) November 18, 2026

If a deal with Suzuki is reached, it would likely be a nine-figure contract, with Spotrac projecting a four-year, $110 million deal. It would be another significant contract added to San Diego's total payroll for the near future, which has around $108 million per season allocated to Jake Cronenworth, Jackson Merrill, Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts through at least 2030.

Suzuki is coming off a career-high 5.1 bWAR season, posting a slash line of .270/.368/.473 while hitting 26 home runs and 86 RBIs. Though he has never been an All-Star, Suzuki collected a few National League MVP votes in 2025 thanks to a 32-homer season (but a lower bWAR of 2.6).

Defensively, Suzuki would be able to ensure that the drop off from a Gold Glove talent in the outfield isn't too severe, as he posted an elite defensive season in 2026 in terms of advanced stats.

His Outs Above Average ranking of plus-5 put him in the 89th percentile across qualified outfielders, and his arm strength graded out in the 94th percentile across MLB. Suzuki also had the highest fielding percentage among active right fielders with a .992 clip.

The addition of Suzuki would greatly raise the floor of the Padres lineup. Whether or not they have the money to sign him — and basically rebuild an entire rotation — remains to be seen.

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