Padres Predicted to Land 26-Homer Slugger in Blockbuster $110 Million Deal

The San Diego Padres have glaring holes to address this offseason.

The starting rotation is the top priority, and the Padres will do whatever they can to make multiple additions to that area of the roster. The same can likely be said about the lineup, specifically in the outfield.

San Diego's outfield consists of Fernando Tatis Jr. in right field and Jackson Merrill in center field. That's as good as it gets in the league, and both are pillars in the Padres organization. However, when it comes to left field, that's a different story.

In 2026, the Padres shuffled between several players in left field, including Ramon Laureano, Samad Taylor, Luis Rengifo, Dustin Harris, Gavin Sheets and Jase Bowen.

While some played better than others, the Padres could use an upgrade. Moreover, the team could look to add a right fielder to move Fernando Tatis Jr. to the infield, where he prefers to play.

Thus, the Padres should be big players in the position player market this offseason, and a name they've been linked to is star outfielder Seiya Suzuki, who is considered one of the best free agents this winter. Nicholas Selbe of Sports Illustrated predicts that Suzuki will sign a huge four-year deal worth $110 million with the Friars.

"Yes, it’s a down year for bats if Suzuki is our top-ranked hitter with MLB experience. That being said, he was nothing if not consistent with the Cubs, averaging 25 home runs with something between 140 and 147 hits over the last four years with a .833 OPS, never registering a wRC+ below 123," Will Laws of Sports Illustrated wrote. "Suzuki might end up being overpaid due to the shallow market for dependable bats, but it’d also be shocking if he let his new team [down] too much during the first few years of his contract."

Padres Could Make Major Splash by Signing Seiya Suzuki

The Padres have expressed interest in signing the Japanese outfielder, per multiple reports.

Suzuki is coming off a strong season with the Cubs where he hit .270 with a .841 OPS, 26 home runs, 86 RBIs and 147 hits in 545 at-bats. He is expected to decline the qualifying offer he was given.

The 32-year-old is seeking a lucrative multi-year contract, and teams reportedly interested in him include the Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies.

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