Manny Machado Reacts to Jose Feliciano Reportedly Buying Padres for $3.9 Billion

José E. Feliciano and his wife, Kwanza Jones, are nearing an agreement to purchase the San Diego Padres from the Seidler family for $3.9 billion.

The reported agreement is set to shatter the previous MLB record of $2.42 billion, which was set by the New York Mets in 2020 when they were purchased by Steve Cohen.

Manny Machado, the face of the Padres for the better part of the last decade, was asked about the reported sale ahead of Friday's series opener against the Los Angeles Angels. He shared nothing but excitement for the next era of Padres baseball.

“Looking forward to meeting them and having conversations about what they think about the organization,” Machado said to reporters. “But I think it’s special that they went out there and they put that number out there for us. Tells you everything they want for the organization.

"So looking forward to those conversations and what they see [for] the future of San Diego.”

Machado said he briefly had a “few phone calls” with the group led by Feliciano and Jones, but was looking forward to building a relationship with them.

“Just looking forward to a long relationship and what’s best for the ball club," Machado said. "At the end of the day, that’s all we want here, is what’s best for the San Diego Padres and this organization — and how can we get to where we want to get to, which is to bring a championship to the city of San Diego.

"That’s a big stepping stone, 3.9 billion [dollars].”

Machado said he wasn’t surprised to see the number reach nearly $4 billion, as he knows what the team is building in San Diego.

“I know what we have,” Machado said. “I know what the city has and obviously this is why I signed here a long time ago.”

Machado is also excited for Feliciano to join the league as another owner of Latin descent. Feliciano was born in Puerto Rico.

"That is unbelievable having another Latin come and be a part of that," Machado said. "That tells you a lot about where baseball's heading, and blessed to have another Latin owner that can come here and bring the Latin culture to San Diego — who already is a big part of the Latin community. I know he's going to bring a lot of great things to the organization and to the city itself, and his wife, as well.

"So I think they're gonna be very great for the city of San Diego."

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