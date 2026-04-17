Padres Lineup vs Angels: Ramon Laureano Out, Freddy Fermin Still Sidelined

The San Diego Padres, winners of eight in a row and 11 of their last 12 games, are in Anaheim for a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Padres (13-6) just swept the Angels' American League West rivals in the Seattle Mariners. San Diego's last loss came against Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 7.

As for the Angels (10-10), they're coming off a series win in New York against the Yankees. Superstar Mike Trout is having a career resurgence, hitting .246 with seven home runs, 16 RBIs and an OPS of 1.010 early this year.

Padres Make Roster Move Ahead of Friday's Game

The Padres made a roster move ahead of Friday's game, reinstating right-handed pitcher Matt Waldron off the 15-day injured list and optioning right-handed pitcher Alek Jacob to Triple-A El Paso.

Waldron is the current replacement for right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta, who's on the injured list with no timeline to return.

Jacob made one appearance, pitching two shutout innings and earning the win in San Diego's wild come-from-behind, walk-off win over the Mariners on Wednesday.

Padres vs Angels Pitching Matchup on Friday

Waldron is getting his first start of the year as he opened the season on the injured list after undergoing hemorrhoid surgery.

The right-hander made just one big league appearance in 2025, allowing four runs over 4.2 innings for a 7.71 ERA. He has a career 4.86 ERA over 192.2 big league innings.

The knuckleballer was great on his rehab assignment, throwing 12 scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts.

Opposite Waldron will be Angels right-handed pitcher Jose Soriano, who's been arguably the best pitcher in baseball early in 2026.

Soriano is 4-0 with a 0.33 ERA and 31 strikeouts to just nine walks. He leads qualified pitchers in ERA, batting average against (.103) and WHIP (0.67). His one run allowed this season came on a solo home run by Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin.

Padres Starting Lineup

Jake Cronenworth, 2B Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Jackson Merrill, CF Manny Machado, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS Gavin Sheets, LF Nick Castellanos, DH Ty France, 1B Luis Campusano, C

Ramón Laureano appears to be getting another day off, with Cronenworth sliding into the leadoff spot.

Moreover, catcher Freddy Fermin remains out, with Campusano getting the start behind the plate.

How to Watch Padres vs Angels on Friday

First pitch for San Diego Padres versus Los Angeles Angels on Friday, April 17 is 6:38 p.m. PT/9:38 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

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