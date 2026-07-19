Padres Cut Ties With Veteran Pitcher, Bring Back Randy Vasquez in 4-Player Roster Move

The San Diego Padres announced a four-player roster move ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Kansas City Royals.

Right-handed pitcher Randy Vásquez was reinstated from the 15-day injured list while left-handed pitcher Wandy Peralta was reinstated from the Bereavement List.

Right-handed pitcher Jhony Brito was optioned back to Triple-A, while right-hander Ron Marinaccio was designated for assignment.

We have reinstated RHP Randy Vásquez from the 15-day IL and designated RHP Ron Marinaccio for assignment.



We have also reinstated LHP Wandy Peralta from the Bereavement List and optioned RHP Jhony Brito to Triple-A El Paso. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 19, 2026

Padres Bring Back Randy Vásquez

Vásquez was placed on the injured list in early June after getting hit with a comebacker and suffering a right ankle bruise.

Fortunately for him, that was the only ailment he was dealing with.

After Vásquez left his July 2 start against the Los Angeles Dodgers and went for X-rays on his ankle, he fainted and was taken to the emergency room.

The next day, the Padres placed him on the IL with the ankle issue, but manager Craig Stammen confirmed he was OK in regards to the fainting.

"That's great news in what could have been a really scary situation and definitely caught everybody off-guard," Stammen said at the time. "But glad Randy's doing well, and X-rays were negative and all the tests came back pretty clean."

Vásquez got off to a strong start this season but has struggled mightily since late May. Overall, the 27-year-old has a 4.71 ERA across 84 innings with 60 strikeouts to 27 walks.

Padres DFA Ron Marinaccio

Marinaccio, 31, has been a mainstay in the Padres bullpen this season, making 33 appearances and accruing a 4.79 ERA across 47 innings of work.

Marinaccio has mainly been used in lower-leverage and cleanup opportunities, but has been a key piece to the bullpen all year long.

The right-hander was initially drafted by the New York Yankees in the 19th round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He debuted with the Yankees in 2022 and appeared in 101 games with New York from 2022-24, compiling a 3.22 ERA.

Marinaccio then spent a little time with the Chicago White Sox before being traded to the Padres ahead of the 2025 season. He's been with San Diego ever since.

Now, Marinaccio will head to waivers where he'll be free for another team to pick up. The Padres could also look to trade him to a team hoping to skip the waiver line and add the veteran with a career 3.50 ERA.

Padres Activate Wandy Peralta, Option Jhony Brito

As for the second part of the move, Peralta is back after missing two games on the Bereavement List. He was placed on the Bereavement List during the All-Star break.

Peralta has a 2.23 ERA across 41 appearances (48.1 innings) this season and has been one of the most important pieces to the Padres bullpen. Brito has a 3.38 ERA across three appearances (5.1 innings) this year.

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