Padres' Randy Vasquez Fainted, Taken to Emergency Room After Dodgers Game

San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Randy Vásquez fainted while going to get an X-ray on his ankle after exiting Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Vásquez is current stable but was taken to the emergency room as a precaution.

He's undergoing tests for the fainting, as well as on his ankle.

Per manager Craig Stammen, Randy Vásquez was on his way to get an X-ray on his ankle tonight when he fainted. He’s currently stable and conscious but was taken to the emergency room as a precaution, and is having tests done. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) July 3, 2026

Vásquez pitched three innings in Thursday's series opener against the Dodgers, allowing four runs on seven hits with one walk and zero strikeouts.

In the first inning, he was hit on the right ankle by a 99 mph comebacker, but remained in the game for two additional frames. However, the team wanted to get it checked after the game, which is why he went for an X-ray.

The Padres held a 6-0 lead heading into the bottom of the second inning after home runs by Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill and Jake Cronenworth. Then, the Dodgers proceeded to score 12 unanswered runs, winning 12-7 and taking a 13-game lead in the National League West.

Padres' Randy Vásquez Continues to Struggle in 2026

Vásquez continued his struggles on Thursday night after a hot start to the 2026 season.

Overall, the right-hander has a 4.71 ERA across 84 innings with 60 strikeouts to 27 walks. Since the beginning of June, he's 1-3 with an 8.37 ERA and 13 strikeouts to 10 walks.

Vasquez hasn't pitched four-plus innings in any of his last three outings. He hasn't gone more than five innings since May.

The Padres have a major problem in the starting rotation when it comes to pitchers going deep into games. The potential over-taxing of the bullpen is something that manager Craig Stammen is worried about.

“It’s my biggest worry, because I lived it,” Stammen said recently about potentially overworking the bullpen. “I know what that was like, and I know how we were feeling at the end of the season. … My job as a manager is to try to protect the bullpen in that way, so they are a strength for the entire season, not just in May and June.”

The Padres are now 43-43 and three games back of the final wild-card spot in the NL. They risk dropping below .500 for the first time since they were 5-6 heading into their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 8.

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