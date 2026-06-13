Padres' 2025 Draft Pick Already Making Waves in Minor Leagues

After multiple big trades over the last few years, the farm system of the San Diego Padres has been decimated.

San Diego once saw its farm system sit toward the top of baseball, giving this team some real hope for the future. But the Padres' front office decided to make a few all-in moves to land players such as Juan Soto and Mason Miller, sending a ton of quality young talent out.

But even with this, the Padres do have a few prospects remaining in the system who are showcasing some real talent. One of these was recently drafted in 2025, and he has been making waves in the minors for San Diego.

Outfielder Ryan Wideman is currently in Single-A in the Padres organization, but he has been playing well in his rookie campaign. On the year, Wideman is hitting .313 with five home runs and 41 runs batted in, while putting up an OPS of .889.

Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra and Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com highlighted Wideman in a recent article about top draft performers from 2025.

"Wideman showed plus-plus speed and plus raw power during his days at Western Kentucky, but concerns about his hitting mechanics caused the 6-foot-4 outfielder to fall to the third round, where the Padres signed him below slot for $650,000. He’s shorter to the ball now without so big of a leg stomp, enabling him to cut down nicely on his swing-and-miss, and he’s handled Single-A ball well," Callis, Dykstra and Mayo wrote.

Wideman has also stolen 39 bases this season, showcasing his speed on the basepaths. If he can keep up this level of production, the Padres may have to move him up the ladder in the organization.

Ryan Wideman goes deep in the fifth, steals his league-leading 37th base layer in the evening. pic.twitter.com/Ys54TOAT8I — MadFriars - The source for Padres Prospects news (@madfriars) June 8, 2026

The Padres took Wideman with the No. 99 overall pick last season, and he was a name to watch in the draft. MLB insider Jon Morosi has been tracking Wideman's career so far, and he's been very impressed with the young outfielder.

In the Padres farm system, Ryan Wideman is one name to watch. The 22-year-old outfielder has an .895 OPS in the Cal League.



Wideman was born in Spain while his father, Tom, was playing basketball in Europe.@MLBPipeline @MLBEurope @WBSCEurope — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) June 9, 2026

His defense has also been something to watch as Wideman has shown strong range in the outfield. This could also help him be fast-tracked up the organization, with the Padres wanting to give him as many reps as possible.

Wideman is currently the No. 7 ranked prospect in the Padres system per MLB Pipeline, but he has quickly made noise in the organization.

With the ever-aggressive AJ Preller looking to potentially make some noise this deadline, Wideman could become a name to watch.

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