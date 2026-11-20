The San Diego Padres have quite the offseason ahead of them.

Starting pitching is the biggest area of the team to address, and the catchers room in San Diego could undergo a change in order to help the cause. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, catcher Freddy Fermin is the Padres' top trade candidate this offseason — and he could help San Diego land a starting pitcher.

"With 20-year-old phenom Ethan Salas already in the Majors and Luis Campusano also on the roster, the Padres have catching depth from which to trade," Feinsand wrote. "Given San Diego’s need for pitching, it’s possible Fermin — a defensive specialist who ranked in the 97th percentile in caught stealing above average and 93rd percentile in blocks above average, per Baseball Savant — could be part of a package to acquire a back-end rotation arm."

Padres president of baseball AJ Preller confirmed at the general managers meetings that the team was fielding interest on their catchers, saying, "We’ve been hit on already by other teams [that] need catching depth and know we have three really good ones. We’ll see how it plays out in the next couple months.”

Why is Freddy Fermin the Padres' Likeliest Catcher to Be Traded?

Fermin was elite defensively, as Feinsand pointed out, as he was also tied for fifth among MLB catcher in Defensive Runs Saved in 2026 (minimum 100 innings).

Offensively, though, it was a different story for the 31-year-old backstop.

Fermin hit just .203 in 96 games, adding a hard-hit percentage (batted balls hit 95 mph or faster) of just 29%.

What Would Padres' Catching Tandem Look Like With Freddy Fermin Trade?

Without Fermin, the Padres would hand the reins to the more potent bats of catchers Ethan Salas and Luis Campusano.

Salas had above-average production at the minor league level in 2026, hitting .286 in 72 Double-A games, and .326 with a .929 OPS in 24 Triple-A contests.

He then immediately made his presence known upon his MLB promotion in September with 10 hits in his first 16 games, including a pair of home runs in that span. He became the first MLB player since superstar teammate Manny Machado in 2012 to collect a triple as his first major league hit.

As for Campusano, he has been with the Padres since he was drafted by them in 2017. This past season, he slashed .265/.363/.433 with eight home runs and 30 RBIs.

Defensively, Salas has given immense reason to believe that he can be an everyday catcher, stating how natural it is for his defense to stay with him just a few weeks into his MLB career.

“My defense … it never goes away for me,” Salas said to the San Diego Union-Tribune in September. “Whether I’m hitting or not, it’s our job as catchers to be dialed in back there and 100% locked in. So I think that’s something that always, always goes with me everywhere. The hitting will come along."

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