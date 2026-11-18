The San Diego Padres didn't have their qualifying offer to left-handed pitcher Adrian Morejon accepted on Tuesday — and yet, they were big winners when it came to the qualifying offer deadline.

Two players — Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers and New York Yankees reliever David Bednar — accepted the $23.15 million qualifying offer. Thus, both will avoid free agency and remain with their teams for the 2027 season

So why is that good news for the Padres?

Jeffers was widely viewed as the best catcher in a thin free agent class. The other free agent catchers this offseason include Carson Kelly, Tyler Stephenson, Austin Hedges and Gary Sanchez, among others.

With a lack of starting-caliber catchers on the market, teams in need of a backstop will likely now turn to the trade market to find one — and the Padres have two in Luis Campusano and Freddy Fermin they'd likely be open to dealing.

Padres Open to Trading Luis Campusano, Freddy Fermin This Offseason

Campusano and Fermin were the Padres' main catchers in 2026 when healthy. However, on Sept. 1, the team called up top prospect Ethan Salas after he spent just 24 games in Triple-A.

By the postseason, Salas appeared to be the Padres' starter. While president of baseball operations AJ Preller stopped short of naming him the starter for next year, it's hard to imagine the 20-year-old not playing a significant role.

With Salas seemingly ready for a full season in 2027, the Padres won't need to carry Campusano and Fermin.

The Padres could still carry all three, especially since they view Campusano as a designated hitter option, as well. However, 26-man roster spots are valuable, and the Padres would likely prefer to not carry three catchers all year.

Fermin and Campusano have reportedly both been drawing interest on the trade market this offseason. With Jeffers now not an option, those teams could be more aggressive in trying to add one of the two backstops.

Who Would the Padres Prefer to Keep as the Backup Catcher?

The Padres would likely prefer to keep Campusano given what he's meant to the organization as a former top prospect who finally found his way last year. However, if they received better offers for Campusano, they'd likely be open to moving him and keeping Fermin as the backup to Salas.

Campusano, 28, had a breakout 2026 season, hitting .265 with eight home runs, 30 RBIs and an OPS of .795 across 71 games.

Fermin, 31, hit .203 with four home runs, 24 RBIs and an OPS of .589 over 96 games.

Fermin is an elite defensive catcher while Campusano is not. Fermin is under club control until 2030 while Campusano is set to hit free agency in 2029.

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