Padres Notes: Friars Cut Ties With 4-Year Veteran, Yankees Want SD All-Star, Ethan Salas ‘Not Untouchable’
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The San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies, 3-1, on Wednesday afternoon and improved to 55-53 on the year.
Kyle Hart struck out three across 2.2 scoreless innings, Griffin Canning fanned four over his three innings of one-hit baseball and Wandy Peralta allowed two hits and the lone earned run in 0.2 innings pitched. Bradgley Rodriguez, Jeremiah Estrada and Mason Miller combined for six strikeouts in the final 2.2 frames of the contest and just one hit.
Offensively, a Padres three-spot in the fourth inning proved to be the difference maker thanks to the pitchers holding Colorado at bay. Jackson Merrill started things off with an RBI single, Luis Rengifo grounded out to bring in another run and a Gavin Sheets sacrifice fly brought in the third.
Ahead of the eventual victory, the Padres designated a veteran pitcher for assignment. In a corresponding move, Estrada was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and struck out the side in his first action since June 2.
In other news, the New York Yankees are reportedly targeting another Padres All-Star reliever whose last name is not Miller. Though the Yankees haven't been secretive about their interest in Miller, a different member of the bullpen has been linked to the Bronx by MLB insider Buster Olney.
“[Yankees senior vice president and general manager] Brian Cashman’s history is that he believes with a shut-down bullpen, you could conceivably go deep into October,” Olney said on a recent episode of SportsCenter.
Finally, amid rumors surrounding what has the potential to be one of the most memorable trade deadlines in recent memory, top prospect Ethan Salas was recently promoted to Triple-A. Padres insider Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, however, reported that the catcher who is the 30th ranked prospect across MLB "isn't untouchable" as Aug. 3 approaches.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres DFA Veteran Pitcher, Officially Bring Back Jeremiah Estrada
Yankees Targeting Another Padres Reliever Ahead of Trade Deadline
Padres Promote Ethan Salas Amid Report He's 'Not Untouchable' at Trade Deadline
Padres Predicted to Trade Mason Miller, But Not Before the Deadline
Padres Urged to Trade Mason Miller to Brewers for Massive 4-Player Haul
Mason Miller Trade? MLB Insider Predicts Padres Blockbuster Before Deadline
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson