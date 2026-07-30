Padres Notes: Friars Cut Ties With 4-Year Veteran, Yankees Want SD All-Star, Ethan Salas ‘Not Untouchable’

The San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies, 3-1, on Wednesday afternoon and improved to 55-53 on the year.

Kyle Hart struck out three across 2.2 scoreless innings, Griffin Canning fanned four over his three innings of one-hit baseball and Wandy Peralta allowed two hits and the lone earned run in 0.2 innings pitched. Bradgley Rodriguez, Jeremiah Estrada and Mason Miller combined for six strikeouts in the final 2.2 frames of the contest and just one hit.

Offensively, a Padres three-spot in the fourth inning proved to be the difference maker thanks to the pitchers holding Colorado at bay. Jackson Merrill started things off with an RBI single, Luis Rengifo grounded out to bring in another run and a Gavin Sheets sacrifice fly brought in the third.

Ahead of the eventual victory, the Padres designated a veteran pitcher for assignment. In a corresponding move, Estrada was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and struck out the side in his first action since June 2.

In other news, the New York Yankees are reportedly targeting another Padres All-Star reliever whose last name is not Miller. Though the Yankees haven't been secretive about their interest in Miller, a different member of the bullpen has been linked to the Bronx by MLB insider Buster Olney.

“[Yankees senior vice president and general manager] Brian Cashman’s history is that he believes with a shut-down bullpen, you could conceivably go deep into October,” Olney said on a recent episode of SportsCenter.

Finally, amid rumors surrounding what has the potential to be one of the most memorable trade deadlines in recent memory, top prospect Ethan Salas was recently promoted to Triple-A. Padres insider Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, however, reported that the catcher who is the 30th ranked prospect across MLB "isn't untouchable" as Aug. 3 approaches.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres DFA Veteran Pitcher, Officially Bring Back Jeremiah Estrada

Yankees Targeting Another Padres Reliever Ahead of Trade Deadline

Padres Promote Ethan Salas Amid Report He's 'Not Untouchable' at Trade Deadline

Padres Predicted to Trade Mason Miller, But Not Before the Deadline

Padres Urged to Trade Mason Miller to Brewers for Massive 4-Player Haul

Mason Miller Trade? MLB Insider Predicts Padres Blockbuster Before Deadline

Padres Tweets of the Day

Mason Miller is now 28-28 in save opportunities this season 👏



He has converted 30-straight save opportunities dating to last season, the longest active streak in MLB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vuo8GvN2wK — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) July 29, 2026

Welcome to El Paso, Ethan Salas! pic.twitter.com/dLT8uPvwlE — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) July 29, 2026

"Down goes Jackson" 😂



Jackson Merrill could only laugh it off with teammates after tripping over himself 😅 pic.twitter.com/MuxR2B1eGm — MLB (@MLB) July 29, 2026

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .406 with runners in scoring position this season.



That ranks 2nd in Major League Baseball. pic.twitter.com/YSl5uo9678 — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) July 29, 2026

“I struggle to see it coming together, a trade involving one of those guys.”@dennistlin doesn’t believe any of the Padres’ highest-paid players will waive their no-trade clauses. pic.twitter.com/WJLr5zWbKs — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) July 30, 2026

We have reinstated RHP Jeremiah Estrada from the 15-day IL and designated RHP Matt Waldron for assignment. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 29, 2026

On this day in 2007 and 2018, Tony Gwynn and Trevor Hoffman were inducted into the @baseballhall! pic.twitter.com/BLEvXehpLG — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 29, 2026

"How we're playing right now is the true identity of this club."

Have the Padres shown AJ Preller enough? Jake Cronenworth weighs in@FriarTerritory pic.twitter.com/zaOzVpu11t — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) July 30, 2026

Ethan Salas lines a double to left in his first at-bat in Triple-A: pic.twitter.com/sUpNKbAHd2 — Clark Fahrenthold (@CFahrenthold11) July 30, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.