Padres All-Star Free Agent Projected to Sign 1-Year, $3 Million Deal

The San Diego Padres have a crucial offseason ahead.

The Padres have one goal in mind, which is to win the 2027 World Series, and that all begins this winter. San Diego has a ton to address in order for them to get over the hump next season.

Starting pitching plus bolstering the outfield is at the top of the priority list. While they will look to external help, they wouldn't mind keeping some of their own free agents.

Padres ace Michael King is at the top of their list, but the same isn't true for outfielder Austin Hays. Hays could go elsewhere this winter, and if so, he'd come at a bargain, at least according to Spotrac.

Spotrac has Hays' calculated market value set at $3.2 million over one year. That contract is ranked 222nd in the league and 14th among left fielders.

The Padres aren't likely to prioritize Hays this winter; however, the outfielder could be an option as a low-cost bench piece.

Austin Hays’ Padres Tenure Featured Highs and Lows

Hays spent less than half a season with the Padres, as he signed a one-year contract with them in August after he was designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox.

In 26 games in San Diego, Hay hit .316 with a .800 OPS, two home runs, eight RBIs and 18 hits in 57 at-bats. Hays played in 38 games overall in 2026 and hit .280 with a .705 OPS.

In the postseason, Hays played a crucial role, appearing in five of the potential six games. However, he was ineffective. In nine at-bats, the 31-year-old did not record a hit and struck out three times.

The right-handed hitter completed his ninth season in the major leagues in 2026.

Hays began his career in 2017 after the Baltimore Orioles drafted him in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft. In his time in Baltimore, the right-handed hitter had a .262 batting average with a .747 OPS, 66 home runs, 242 RBIs and 510 hits in 557 games and 1,950 at-bats.

Before the 2024 MLB trade deadline, Hays was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for Seranthony Dominguez and Cristian Pache. Since then, he has spent no more than a season with an MLB team.

Hays earned one All-Star nod in 2023 as a member of the Baltimore Orioles. Now, he'll look for his next home in MLB this offseason.

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