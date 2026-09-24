Padres Already Announce Game 1 Postseason Starter, If Everything Goes to Plan

The San Diego Padres' starting rotation was never going to be their strong suit going into the postseason, but at least manager Craig Stammen had little margin for error. About the only way he could misalign his starting pitchers was by giving the ball to someone other than Michael King in Game 1, whenever and wherever their October journey begins.

King leads all Padres starters in ERA (3.21), starts (32), innings (185), and strikeouts (159). The right-hander is the obvious candidate to give the Padres their best chance of taking a 1-0 lead in any playoff series.

Sunday, manager Craig Stammen confirmed the obvious choice as official.

King started the opener of the Padres' three-game series against the Dodgers on Tuesday in Los Angeles. He had originally been lined up to start Wednesday's game, but Stammen wanted King in position to start the team's most important game of the season next — whenever that is.

“It lines [King] up for the last day of the season if that game really matters, and it’s a win-or-go-home type game,” Stammen said. “So it sets up our best pitcher in a win-or-go-home scenario. And then if he doesn’t pitch that game, he would most likely pitch Game 1.”

While Los Angeles is looking to clinch a first-round bye into the National League Division Series, the Padres are looking to officially clinch a postseason berth against the Dodgers.

The math is a mere formality. Through Wednesday, after splitting the first two games of the series with the Dodgers, the Padres (88-70) hold a four-game advantage over the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-74) in the wild-card standings.

The Padres' magic number to clinch a playoff berth is 1. A Padres win or Diamondbacks loss over the season's final four games will send the Padres to the playoffs. The Diamondbacks' series finale against the Colorado Rockies in Denver on Thursday begins at 12:10 p.m. PT.

That means there could be a clinching party in the visitor's clubhouse at Dodger Stadium on Thursday night, whether or not the Padres win the series finale.

Whenever that happens — assuming it happens — King will know when he'll make his next start. The only question then is who his opponent will be. Regardless, he'll get the ball in the Padres' most important game of the 2026 season.

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