Padres Announce Starting Lineup for Potential Postseason Clincher vs Dodgers

The San Diego Padres currently hold the top wild-card spot in the National League as their magic number to officially clinch a spot in the postseason remains at 1.

On Thursday, they will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the rubber match of their series and hope to gain all the momentum they can heading into October. After dropping the first game in LA, the Friars roared back with a 5-1 victory on Wednesday.

Though it is just one game to win with four more remaining, first baseman Ty France spoke on what it would mean to finally cross this critical item off the list (not to mention, doing so in the home of a divisional rival).

"I don't think anyone wants it to get to this weekend," France said Wednesday. "But, you know, at the same time, whenever it happens, it happens. We just need to keep worrying about our game and playing our game."

Padres vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup on Thursday

Right-hander Nick Pivetta will be on the bump Thursday in hopes of securing a postseason berth. He owns a 3.30 ERA on the year, and in his most recent three starts (after sitting for nearly five months on the injured list) has allowed three earned runs in 14 frames, striking out 11 and walking just one.

If Pivetta can keep up this kind of production heading into the postseason, it will almost immediately prove to be a positive for a Friars squad that is not used to quality innings from their starting rotation this season.

The man the Padres offense will be facing to start Thursday's contest is right-hander Tyler Glasnow. The Dodgers hurler was on the injured list for about three-and-a-half months and has a 4.50 ERA in his last five outings (28 innings). Glasnow has struck out 38 batters in that span to 10 walks.

Padres Starting Lineup

Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Dustin Harris, LF Manny Machado, 3B Ty France, 1B Jackson Merrill, CF Xander Bogaerts, SS Jake Cronenworth, 2B Samad Taylor, DH Ethan Salas, C

How to Watch Padres vs Dodgers on Thursday

First pitch for San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, Sept. 24 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

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