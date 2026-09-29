Padres Announce Starting Pitcher for Wild-Card Game 2 vs Cubs

The San Diego Padres have officially announced their starting pitcher for Game 2 of the wild-card series against the Chicago Cubs.

Right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta, who missed nearly five months of the 2026 season due to an elbow injury, will take the mound on Wednesday night in what will be an elimination game for one of the two teams.

We will start RHP Nick Pivetta in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. — Padres PR (@PadresPR) September 29, 2026

The Padres made the official announcement on Tuesday ahead of Game 1 of the series, where right-handed pitcher Michael King is facing off against left-hander Matthew Boyd.

Pivetta was the ace of the Padres a year ago, and entered this season as the team’s Opening Day starter. Then, he left his fourth start of the year with an elbow injury, and didn’t know if he’d be able to return this season.

Finally, after nearly five months, Pivetta returned, and looked every bit the dominant pitcher he was before the injury. Across four starts, he allowed three runs over 18.2 innings for a 1.45 ERA.

“I don’t quite understand it,” Pivetta said of the emotions he felt after his return on Sept. 7. “I think I just care so much about the game. I care about my teammates. Care about the people around me and how much they’ve helped me through this whole process. Words can’t explain. Just grateful to be back out there. Grateful to get the win and watch these guys play the way they have been. And excited for things to get back to normal.”

Things certainly got back to normal, as Pivetta is now the Padres' Game 2 starter in the playoffs.

Pivetta started Game 1 of last year’s wild-card series against the Cubs, allowing two runs over five innings with nine strikeouts.

Who Will Start Game 3 for the Padres?

If the wild-card series reaches Game 3, right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler appears set to take the mound.

He made 32 starts this season — his most since his last All-Star campaign in 2021 — going 9-6 with a 4.63 ERA over 153.2 innings.

Buehler has more postseason experience than anyone on the Padres, having won two World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

How to Watch Padres vs Cubs Wild-Card Game 2 on Wednesday

First pitch for Game 2 on Wednesday, Sept. 30 is 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Peacock and NBCSN.

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