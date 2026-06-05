Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Must-Win Series vs Mets

The San Diego Padres are back home after a dreadful road trip that saw them go 1-5 against the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies.

The Padres won the first game of their trip against the Nationals, and then proceeded to lose five straight, scoring a total of just 14 runs in the process.

Just over two weeks ago, the Padres were jockeying with the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West.

Now, they're 32-29, and sit in third place and seven games back of the reigning back-to-back World Series champions. They have just one win in their last 10 games.

Fortunately for the Padres, the 27-35 Mets have been one of the biggest disappointments in the entire league this year.

After entering the season with World Series hopes, the Mets currently sit in last place in the NL East.

They've gone just 6-9 over their last 15 games, and are coming off a series loss to the Seattle Mariners.

Padres vs Mets Pitching Probables

Friday, June 5: RHP Michael King vs. RHP Christian Scott

The Padres have their ace on the mound on Friday night looking to set the tone for the rest of the series.

King has a 3.18 ERA across 68 innings this season, but has struggled as of late, allowing nine runs (eight of them earned) over 9.2 innings in his last two starts, both losses for the Padres.

As for Scott, he's faced the Miami Marlins in each of his last two starts, pitching a total of 10.2 innings while allowing just one run with 13 strikeouts.

On the year, he has a 2.97 ERA with 38 strikeouts over 30.1 innings pitched.

Saturday, June 6: RHP Griffin Canning vs. RHP Nolan McLean

Canning will get the ball on Saturday night against his former team.

The right-hander spent the 2025 season with the Mets, reviving his career before suffering a ruptured left Achilles tendon in late June.

Canning has struggled since returning from that injury with the Padres, going 0-4 with a 7.16 ERA across six starts.

As for McLean, he burst onto the scene last year with a 2.06 ERA across eight starts. This year, he got off to a strong start but has struggled as of late.

The 24-year-old had a 2.55 ERA heading into May, and a 2.92 ERA just three starts ago. Now, it sits at 4.21.

Sunday, June 7: RHP Randy Vásquez vs. LHP Sean Manaea

Vásquez has been a consistent presence in the Padres rotation all year, sporting a 3.31 ERA over 65.1 innings of work.

However, after allowing four runs over his first three starts of May, he's allowed nine runs over his last three outings.

As for Manaea, he's expected to pitch bulk innings on Sunday, coming off his best outing of the year where he allowed one run over five innings in relief against the Mariners.

Manaea does't have a start this season, and has pitched in various roles, pitching anywhere from the second inning to finishing games.

Overall, he has a 5.08 ERA with 42 strikeouts over 39 innings of work.

How to Watch Padres vs Mets June 5-7

First pitch for Friday's series opener is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Saturday's game is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Sunday's series finale is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

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