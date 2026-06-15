Padres Announce Sudden Change to Starting Pitcher vs Cardinals

The San Diego Padres have announced a different starting pitcher for Monday's series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito was initially expected to start Monday's game.

Instead, it will be left-hander Wandy Peralta.

LHP Wandy Peralta will start tonight's game vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 15, 2026

According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Peralta will merely be an opener for Giolito, who's struggled mightily over his last three starts.

The Padres are hoping this different strategy will allow Giolito to get deeper into the game.

"The plan is for Lucas Giolito, who has worked four innings in each of his past two starts, to follow a reliever tonight with the idea being he starts the second inning and can get the Padres to at least some point in the sixth without having had to face the top of the order a third time," Acee wrote.

Padres vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup on Monday

Peralta will start the game for the Padres, looking to get a shutdown first inning before handing it off to Giolito.

Peralta has made 28 appearances for the Padres this year, sporting a 2.18 ERA across 33 innings.

As for Giolito, he's struggled across his five starts, sporting a 4.35 ERA over 20.2 innings. He completed five innings in each of his first two starts, and hasn't gone more than four innings since.

Opposite Peralta (and then Giolito) will be right-hander Dustin May, who's 4-6 with a 4.21 ERA across 72.2 innings this season.

May is coming off his best start of the year against the New York Mets, pitching six shutout innings.

Padres Lineup vs Cardinals

This will be updated when the Padres announce a lineup for Monday's game.

How to Watch Padres vs Cardinals on Monday

First pitch for San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, June 15 is 4:45 p.m. PT/7:45 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

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