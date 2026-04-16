Padres Catcher Removed From Wednesday's Game With Apparent Injury
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San Diego Padres starting catcher Freddy Fermin was forced to exit Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners in the top of the third inning after taking a foul ball off his mask.
The foul ball was tipped off the bat of Brendan Donovan and went directly into the middle of Fermin's mask. He was down for a few minutes before walking off the field and into the clubhouse.
Fermin was replaced by Luis Campusano, the only other catcher on the Padres active or 40-man roster.
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Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Padres on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.