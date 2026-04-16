Padres Catcher Removed From Wednesday's Game With Apparent Injury

San Diego Padres starting catcher Freddy Fermin was forced to exit Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners in the top of the third inning after taking a foul ball off his mask.

The foul ball was tipped off the bat of Brendan Donovan and went directly into the middle of Fermin's mask. He was down for a few minutes before walking off the field and into the clubhouse.

Fermin was replaced by Luis Campusano, the only other catcher on the Padres active or 40-man roster.

This story will be updated...

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