Padres Connected to Reds All-Star Ace as 'Perfect' Trade Target

As the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches, the San Diego Padres have multiple needs to address across the roster.

One of them is within the starting rotation, offering the Padres some relief from all the injuries that the team has suffered. San Diego should be getting a few starters back from injury in the coming weeks, but the organization can't bank on this.

Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller has been known to be aggressive in trade situations, and this year may be no different. If Preller can make this happen again, it could set the Padres up for a potential playoff push down the stretch of the season.

But given that San Diego's farm system isn't as strong as it once was, Preller's job will be even tougher. However, there are a few arms who could be available that the Padres may look to target.

One name that has been generating some buzz recently is right-hander Hunter Greene of the Cincinnati Reds. Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden linked the two sides together, calling Greene the "best" trade target for San Diego.

"The Padres should probably be shopping both Mason Miller and Michael King to help rebuild the organization for the future," Bowden said. "However, if they decide to buy, then I think their best trade target will be Greene. They need a long-term ace to lead their pitching staff and he can be just that."

It's unknown if Greene will be available at the trade deadline, but for the right price, Preller may be able to engage in trade talks. Adding Greene to the mix could help the Padres both for the remainder of 2026 and moving forward.

The Reds ace is signed through the 2029 season, and he could be the leader of this San Diego staff for the future. This includes a club option for $21 million in the final year.

Greene is only 26 years old, and the Padres could work with him on a longer extension if the two sides fit well together. The right-hander has tremendous talent on the mound, and he is coming off two strong seasons in a row.

Last season, Greene helped lead the Reds to the playoffs, with the right-hander registering a 2.76 ERA over 19 starts. In 2024, Greene put up a 2.75 ERA in 26 starts, turning the page to become the star he is now.

The right-hander did miss the first portion of 2026 due to surgery to remove chronic bone chips and loose bodies from his right elbow. But he has since returned to the mound, owning a 6.06 ERA in three starts as he works his way back from injury.

If the Padres get his medicals cleared, he could be the ace of this staff for the next few years. While there is always a risk for a player coming off an injury, Greene has the talent to erase some of those concerns.

Overall, adding Greene feels like it could be tough for the Padres to pull off, but with Preller at the helm, no move can be counted out.

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