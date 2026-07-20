Rival Scout Believes AJ Preller's Padres Job Is on the Line Ahead of Trade Deadline

San Diego Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller has been known to take big swings over his career.

Over the past few years, Preller has sold the farm for multiple players, only to watch many of them walk in free agency or be traded away. Some of this was due to financial concerns around the Padres organization, but no matter how you slice it, the Padres have lost a lot of talent in recent years.

As the Padres head into the upcoming trade deadline, Preller has some tough decisions to make about which direction to go. Preller's nature is to go big or go home, but given where the Padres stand in terms of playoff contention, it may not make sense.

San Diego is battling for a wild-card spot in a crowded National League playoff race, and isn't certain to get into the dance. This could impact how Preller approaches the trade deadline, but this summer could be different than others.

With the new ownership group in place, Preller's job could be on the line depending on how things work out. One rival scout told NJ.com that he believes Preller could be gone if the team were to falter the rest of the year.

“A.J. Preller’s very unpredictable. Right now the Padres are not a lock to get into the playoffs. I think a lot depends on if they get hot and get within striking distance. I think A.J. may go for it because he could be out the door if the Padres miss the postseason," he said.

"He may be reluctant to trade [Mason] Miller because maybe the only way he keeps his job is if the Padres get in the playoffs and go deep.”

Mason Miller Trade Rumors

Miller has been one of the biggest questions around the Padres of late, with rumors swirling that Preller may consider moving him. Miller is easily the biggest trade chip that San Diego has on the roster, and he could serve the organization well by landing them a haul of prospects.

However, on the flip side, Miller is the leader of the Padres' bullpen, and with him, the team has a much better chance of making the playoffs.

The New York Yankees have been the team most heavily linked with Miller in trade rumors, and Preller could generate a strong return from them. New York may be motivated to land a dominant closer for a World Series run, and with Miller under contract for three more years, they may be willing to pay a high price.

Preller has a tough decision to make, and he surely will have the backing of the new ownership group to make whatever moves he deems necessary. However, if the team collapses in the second half of the season — especially after buying at the deadline — Preller could be looking for a new job come the offseason.

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