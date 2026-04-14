Padres Ace Could Opt Out, Sign $100 Million Deal in Free Agency This Offseason

Amid all of the problems and uncertainty from the starting rotation of the San Diego Padres, veteran Michael King has been one of the bright spots. King, who the team acquired in the trade of star Juan Soto a few years ago, has been excellent for San Diego since coming over.

San Diego was able to retain King over the offseason on a three-year, $75 million contract, keeping the right-hander for the 2026 season. Within the deal, King was given an early opt-out after 2026, which would allow him to re-enter the free agent market if he put together a strong season this year.

So far, King has been very good for the Padres, but his overall health will play into the remainder of the year. Overall, the righty has made three starts for San Diego, posting an ERA of 3.24 over 16.2 innings of work.

According to MLB insider Robert Murray of FanSided, if King continues his strong start, it would make sense for the right-hander to use the opt-out in his contract. King could then command a new contract of possibly over $100 million in free agency next offseason.

"When healthy, King is one of the better pitchers in baseball," Murray wrote. "Health is the big 'if' with King. And if he manages to stay healthy in 2026, a contract worth over $100 million should easily be attainable for the right-hander."

King, along with right-handers Randy Vásquez and Nick Pivetta, has helped keep the Padres afloat this season. San Diego is hoping that King can remain healthy this year, even if it means that he will opt out after the season ends.

If the Padres want to make any noise in the National League in 2026, King is going to be relied upon heavily. With the back-end of the Padres' starting rotation having real questions around them, the team will need guys like King to step up in a big way.

Health has always been the big question for the right-hander, and it has impacted his overall production on the mound. King has only been able to pitch over 100 innings two times over his first seven years in the big leagues.

With his first season with the Padres, King was able to stay healthy, posting an ERA of 2.95 over 31 appearances (30 starts). His 2024 season was easily the best of his career so far, seeing him throw 173.2 inning while striking out 201 batters.

But last season, King did suffer some injuries, which limited him to just 15 starts on the year. Overall, his ERA came in at 3.44, and he was only able to log 73.1 innings of work.

It remains to be seen how the 2026 season will play out for King, but the Padres will be watching his performance very closely. King could be one of the better arms available next offseason, and San Diego will then have a battle on their hands to keep him around.

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