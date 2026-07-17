Padres Open to Trading Mason Miller, Michael King, Adrian Morejon: Report

The MLB trade deadline is just around the corner on Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. E.T.

Over the next two-plus weeks, the league will see all sorts of movement take place, with teams looking to put themselves into different spots. Some will try to make a push for the playoffs in a crowded field this year, while others will become sellers, looking ahead to the future.

For the San Diego Padres, the answer isn't simple.

Entering the second half of the year, San Diego owns a record of 48-48, with the team sitting 3.5 games back of the final wild-card spot in the National League.

Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller always wants to buy, giving this roster a chance to contend. But given how the year has gone, some have made the case for San Diego to be sellers.

If the team does become a seller, there are a few guys on the roster who could net them some nice hauls. According to Padres insider Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, the team is open to moving closer Mason Miller, starter Michael King and relief pitcher Adrian Morejon ahead of the trade deadline if they opt to sell.

"Multiple sources said the Padres have not ruled out anything, including the possibility of trading closer Mason Miller, high-leverage lefty Adrian Morejón or King," Acee wrote.

Miller and Morejon have been placed in different rumors already this summer, but King's name is a new one. However, it does make sense, with the veteran right-hander eligible to opt out of his contract after the season.

Case to Trade Mason Miller

Miller has seen his name thrown into trade rumors over the last few weeks, with him being one of the most-watched names on the market. The star closer still has three years left on his current contract, but given where the team is, moving him for a haul of players could set the organization up well.

Earlier this season, Miller had some Cy Young buzz, and he's put together a strong season for the Padres. Overall, Miller has recorded an ERA of 0.91 over 39.2 innings, while also registering 25 saves in 25 opportunities.

The Padres don't want to trade Miller, but he is the strongest trade chip that the team currently has. San Diego could receive a strong haul for the closer, helping them to replenish the farm system.

Case to Trade Adrian Morejon

Like King, Morejon can become a free agent following the season, giving thought to a possible trade. There are plenty of organizations around baseball that need bullpen help, with the left-hander being one of the better names available.

Morejon has thrown 50 innings this season, putting up an ERA of 3.42. The lefty has shown a strong ability to pitch in high-leverage situations, which would up the return package for the Padres.

The future of Morejon in San Diego could be tied to whether or not the team trades Miller. The Padres would prefer not to lose two of their better bullpen arms at the same time, but with Morejon set to hit free agency, he makes sense as someone to move even if the Padres buy.

They could use Morejon to upgrade a weakness (or two) on the roster.

Case to Trade Michael King

With King having the option to become a free agent after the season, the Padres may see an opportunity to land some assets for him. Many believed that he would have left San Diego last offseason, but the two sides were able to come together on a new deal.

However, with how this season has gone, King may look elsewhere in free agency. King was given a three-year, $75 million contract this offseason.

If the Padres want to compete for a playoff push, keeping King is crucial, as he's been the most consistent starter for this team. But losing him for nothing in free agency would be tough, giving more thought to the two sides moving on from one another over the next few weeks. That would only happen if the Padres end up selling, though.

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