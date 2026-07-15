Padres Make Unfortunate Roster Move Amid All-Star Break

The San Diego Padres have announced a roster move amid the All-Star break.

The team announced that they placed left-handed pitcher Wandy Peralta on the Bereavement List. In a corresponding move, the Padres recalled right-hander Jhony Brito from Triple-A El Paso.

We have placed LHP Wandy Peralta on the Bereavement List and recalled RHP Jhony Brito from Triple-A El Paso. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 15, 2026

Peralta has been one of the more effective pitchers for the Padres this season, making 41 appearances (four starts) across 48.1 innings. The left-hander has accrued an ERA of 2.23.

The hope is that Peralta won't be out for too long, but the Padres will give him as much time as needed. Peralta owns a career ERA of 3.63 over his 11 years in the major leagues.

Players must spend a minimum of three days on the Bereavement List, and can be on it for no more than seven games.

Padres Recall Jhony Brito

Brito had just been demoted to Triple-A when the team activated Matt Waldron from the 15-day injured list.

Brito made just two appearances in his time at the major league level, putting up an ERA of 4.15 over 4.1 innings. The veteran missed all of the 2025 season due to internal brace surgery and a flexor tendon repair in his right elbow.

Brito has made 10 starts across multiple levels of the minor leagues this season, both as part of a rehab assignment and then just as regular play. The right-hander registered a total ERA of 2.30, and had a 0.96 ERA over 18.2 innings at Triple-A.

Now back with the Padres, Brito will look to continue making the most of his opportunities. If he pitches well, he could remain with the team even after Peralta returns.

Padres Pitching Staff Heading Into Second Half

The Padres are still without both Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta as they deal with elbow injuries. Each pitcher is expected to return sometime after the All-Star break, with Pivetta tracking a few weeks ahead of Musgrove.

Veteran Lucas Giolito is also out with elbow inflammation, adding more strain on the rotation this season. Due to all the injuries, the bullpen has been called upon more than expected, taxing the relief pitchers with a heavy workload.

Currently, the Padres have Michael King, Randy Vásquez, Walker Buehler, Germán Márquez and Griffin Canning as starting options. Waldron and Brito could also theoretically work as starting pitchers, but will likely be in the bullpen for now.

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