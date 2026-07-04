Padres Reveal Randy Vasquez Diagnosis After Sudden Emergency Room Visit

The Padres placed Randy Vásquez on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right ankle bruise.

It could have been worse.

Randy Vásquez to IL with right ankle bruise.

Freddy Fermin has a head bruise. Also going to IL. (Not concussion IL).



Luis Campusano and Alek Jacob will be added to roster. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) July 4, 2026

Mookie Betts hit a comebacker off Vásquez's ankle in the Padres' 12-7 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. After leaving the field to be evaluated, Vásquez fainted at Dodger Stadium and was taken to a local emergency room.

Padres manager Craig Stammen told MLB Network Radio on Friday that Vásquez was discharged earlier in the day.

"That's great news in what could have been a really scary situation and definitely caught everybody off-guard," Stammen said. "But glad Randy's doing well, and X-rays were negative and all the tests came back pretty clean."

Craig Stammen announces that both Randy Vasquez and Freddy Fermin are headed to the IL.



Watch all of Stammen’s pregame comments: pic.twitter.com/5F4i5PCYM4 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 4, 2026

Vásquez, 27, is 6-6 with a 4.71 ERA in 17 games (16 starts) this season.

In addition to placing Vásquez on the IL, the Padres placed catcher Freddy Fermin on the injured list with a head bruise. They activated catcher Luis Campusano from the injured list and recalled pitcher Alek Jacob from Triple-A El Paso.

Stammen told reporters Friday at Dodger Stadium that Fermin will go on the 10-day injured list.

"We've known the hits Freddy has taken to the head throughout the course of the season," Stammen said. "While he did not get diagnosed with a concussion, we felt it was smart to take care of him and just give him a little bit time to heal up from the previous concussion without giving him another head blow."

Fermin spent nine days on the concussion IL in June. He played all or part of seven different games since returning. Overall this season, Fermin is slashing .152/.252/.268 in 58 games.

The Padres last saw Campusano in May, when a fractured left toe stalled his torrid start to the season. The 27-year-old catcher had a .958 OPS through 52 plate appearances at the time.

In two minor league rehab games with El Paso, Campusano went 2 for 6 with a home run. Rodolfo Durán is starting at catcher with Michael King on the mound for the Padres on Friday.

Jacob, 28, is a familiar presence in the Padres' bullpen, going 2-0 with a 4.25 ERA in 41 relief appearances from 2023-26. The right-hander is 4-1 with a 3.71 ERA in 24 games at El Paso this season.

The Padres and Dodgers play the second game of a four-game series Friday in Los Angeles.

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