Padres Reveal Randy Vasquez Diagnosis After Sudden Emergency Room Visit
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The Padres placed Randy Vásquez on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right ankle bruise.
It could have been worse.
Mookie Betts hit a comebacker off Vásquez's ankle in the Padres' 12-7 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. After leaving the field to be evaluated, Vásquez fainted at Dodger Stadium and was taken to a local emergency room.
Padres manager Craig Stammen told MLB Network Radio on Friday that Vásquez was discharged earlier in the day.
"That's great news in what could have been a really scary situation and definitely caught everybody off-guard," Stammen said. "But glad Randy's doing well, and X-rays were negative and all the tests came back pretty clean."
Vásquez, 27, is 6-6 with a 4.71 ERA in 17 games (16 starts) this season.
In addition to placing Vásquez on the IL, the Padres placed catcher Freddy Fermin on the injured list with a head bruise. They activated catcher Luis Campusano from the injured list and recalled pitcher Alek Jacob from Triple-A El Paso.
Stammen told reporters Friday at Dodger Stadium that Fermin will go on the 10-day injured list.
"We've known the hits Freddy has taken to the head throughout the course of the season," Stammen said. "While he did not get diagnosed with a concussion, we felt it was smart to take care of him and just give him a little bit time to heal up from the previous concussion without giving him another head blow."
Fermin spent nine days on the concussion IL in June. He played all or part of seven different games since returning. Overall this season, Fermin is slashing .152/.252/.268 in 58 games.
The Padres last saw Campusano in May, when a fractured left toe stalled his torrid start to the season. The 27-year-old catcher had a .958 OPS through 52 plate appearances at the time.
In two minor league rehab games with El Paso, Campusano went 2 for 6 with a home run. Rodolfo Durán is starting at catcher with Michael King on the mound for the Padres on Friday.
Jacob, 28, is a familiar presence in the Padres' bullpen, going 2-0 with a 4.25 ERA in 41 relief appearances from 2023-26. The right-hander is 4-1 with a 3.71 ERA in 24 games at El Paso this season.
The Padres and Dodgers play the second game of a four-game series Friday in Los Angeles.
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J.P. Hoornstra is an On SI Contributor. A veteran of 20 years of sports coverage for daily newspapers in California, J.P. covered MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Angels (occasionally of Anaheim) from 2012-23 for the Southern California News Group. His first book, The 50 Greatest Dodgers Games of All-Time, published in 2015. In 2016, he won an Associated Press Sports Editors award for breaking news coverage. He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.Follow jphoornstra